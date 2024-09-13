Maharashtra disability commissioner orders probe into Ulhasnagar walking stick scam

Action comes after mid-day highlighted allegations, whistle-blower says officials also purchasing second-rate wheelchairs to misappropriate funds

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation headquarters

Days after mid-day highlighted allegations of corruption in the procurement of walking sticks for the differently abled by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), Pravin Puri, the state commissioner for persons with disabilities, ordered an investigation to identify and punish those responsible. Puri’s order, a copy of which is in mid-day’s possession, is addressed to the Ulhasnagar municipal commissioner and states that he had received complaints about the misappropriation of funds meant for the disabled. The order asks for an investigation to zero in on and take strict action against the individuals concerned.

Advocate Swapnil Patil, Thane district president, Prahar Janshakti Party

Advocate Swapnil Patil, an activist and Thane district president, Prahar Janshakti Party, who brought the issue to light, said, “The scam is a blatant violation of the rights of people with disabilities, as they have been cheated out of essential assistive devices such as smart sticks and regular canes. The authorities have failed to provide adequate assistance to people with disabilities, and instead, have allowed corrupt officials to misappropriate funds meant for their benefit. We demand that the authorities register an FIR under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, against the guilty, including the husband of a former BJP corporator, who is allegedly involved. This is a serious offence that requires criminal prosecution and punishment. The investigation should be conducted fairly and transparently and all involved be held accountable.”



Smart walking sticks acquired for differently abled and senior citizens by the civic body. Pics/Navneet Barhate

He added, “There is also a scam involving the purchase of wheelchairs meant for the disabled. Many have complained about wheelchairs breaking down. Like the walking sticks, several of these wheelchairs are lying in a storeroom rather than being distributed. It indicates that the authorities are purchasing them to misappropriate funds,” added Patil. According to sources, a special team has been appointed and the investigation has begun. They said strict action would be taken against the culprits based on the inquiry report.

The alleged scam

According to Patil, in 2022-23, 54 smart walking sticks available in the market for Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 each were purchased by the civic body for Rs 12,900 per unit while 84 regular canes, each of which cost Rs 300 to Rs 400, were bought at a price of R8,200 each. It was alleged that the office of the contractor concerned was not found at the address mentioned in documents.



The order issued by the state commissioner for persons with disabilities

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dr Subhash Jadhav had claimed that the tender process had been conducted in a transparent manner. Dr Jadhav said that the smart sticks provided by the contractor had a guarantee but refused to give clear information about the name and address of the contractor.