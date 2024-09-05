Ulhasnagar: Would you pay Rs 13,000 for this walking stick?

RTI activist says Ulhasnagar civic body procured sticks available in market for Rs 2.5K at five times that

A smart walking stick acquired for differently abled and sr citizens by the UMC. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Allegations of financial misappropriation have surfaced in the procurement of smart walking sticks and regular canes for the differently abled and senior citizens by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) in 2022-23. It was also alleged that the office of the contractor concerned was not found at the address mentioned in documents. While smart walking sticks are available in the market for Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 each, the civic body allegedly purchased 54 of them for Rs 12,900 per unit while 84 regular canes, each of which cost Rs 300 to Rs 400, were allegedly bought at a price of Rs 8,200 each.

The tender was awarded to a company whose office address appears to be invalid. When a few activists and citizens raised concerns about this issue and asked senior UMC officials about the high cost of the sticks, they claimed that the items were high-quality and long-lasting. However, activists have demanded an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) inquiry and have filed a complaint with the authorities concerned seeking an investigation.



A smart walking stick acquired for the differently abled and senior citizens by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Pics/Navneet Barhate

Advocate Swapnil Patil, Thane district president of the Prahar Janshakti Party, who had raised the issue with the authorities, said, “A local activist had submitted a Right to Information (RTI) application to gain an insight into the civic body’s spending. The reply revealed that UMC has procured 54 smart walking sticks for Rs 12,900 each for Divyang Kalyan Yojana beneficiaries in 2022-23, incurring a total cost of R6,96,600. Also, 84 regular canes were alleged to have been purchased at a rate of Rs 8,200 per piece, costing the civic body Rs 6,88,800.”

Patil, who has filed a complaint with the civic chief and secretary of the persons with disabilities welfare department, said, “In 2022-23, the tender was published through an advertisement. And the only contractor that filled it was Swami Enterprises. However, it is claimed that the office of this contractor is at Shivam Apartment, Central Hospital Area, Ulhasnagar-3. But when we visited the address, we couldn't find the office of any contractor there. What does this mean? The authorities should have gone to the process where different contractors mentioned their rates or displayed presentations showing their experience in the field.”

He stated, “The rates at which the civic body had purchased the walking sticks are unbelievable. Also, they were not distributed properly as we found some lying in the UMC office. Authorities or contractors indulging in corruption with funds meant for the disabled is worrisome.” He added that an internal inquiry and ACB probe should be carried out and action should be taken to avoid cases of corruption.

Official Speak

Dr Subhash Jadhav, deputy municipal commissioner of UMC

Questioned about the alleged corruption, Jadhav said, “The tender or contract was given following all procedures after seeing all the documents and under the supervision of seniors. Asked about the contractor’s address, he said, “What did we have to do with such internal things? All was clear’. Sources alleged that the contract was given to the husband of a former UMC corporator.