The Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 25-year-old woman, identified as Sadma Ansari, on Thursday for the possession of 2,130 Nitravet tablets worth Rs 3.47 lakh. The officers also seized cash worth Rs 6 lakh from her possession. The police suspect that Ansari was peddling drugs.

Further investigations are underway to establish her connections with other drug dealers. Nitravet tablets are a form of sedative and are only sold to patients with a prescription. Despite the fact that its sale is illegal, there is a huge demand for the drug in Mumbai.

The officers took the action after receiving information about Ansari selling the tablets openly in the Deonar slum area. "We received information that customers would regularly follow her to her house to avail the drugs. She used to sell three to four tablets for Rs 200, some of her customers revealed. Based on this information, a trap was laid by ANC officers who raided Ansari's house and seized around 2,130 tablets worth Rs 3.47 lakh as well as Rs 6 lakh in cash," said a police officer.

A case was been registered against Ansari under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. Further investigation is ongoing. "We are investigating further to bust the supply chain. Accordingly, action will be taken and further arrest could be made," the officer said.