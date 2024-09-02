Maharashtra: Activists slam proposal for disabled-only university

Experts call for resource centres, not complete segregation of students which would defeat the purpose of inclusivity

Academics argue that such an initiative could potentially isolate differently-abled individuals. Representation Pic

As requested by the state's Higher and Technical Education Department, a 15-member expert committee, chaired by Dr Muralidhar Chandekar, former Vice Chancellor of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, has recommended the creation of a fully equipped, independent university for differently-abled individuals. However, the proposal has faced significant opposition, with many disability centres and activists arguing that it undermines the principles of inclusive education.

The report, which explores the necessity of an independent "Divyang Vidyapeeth" (university for differently-abled individuals) and outlines how such an institution could be established in the state, was submitted to the state government on August 9 but was acknowledged and accepted by the ministry of higher and technical education during a meeting held on Thursday.

An official said, “There is a need for a centralised, independent university dedicated to serving these students. While social activists and organisations have raised this demand, it is equally important to assess whether establishing dedicated centres for them within conventional universities would be a more practical approach.”

‘Not in favour’

However, activists, trainers, and academics argue that such an initiative could potentially isolate differently-abled individuals rather than integrate them into mainstream education. Ketan Kothari, managing consultant programmes at the Xavier's Resource Centre for the Visually Challenged (XRCVC) at St. Xavier's College-Mumbai in an email to mid-day said, "The government of Maharashtra has floated the idea of setting up a special university for students with disabilities. This idea is a misstep in many ways."

He added, “The idea of a Special University for students with disabilities is flawed for several reasons. Academically, it's impractical to offer all subjects under one roof, and there aren't enough trained educators who specialise in disabilities. It is not economically possible to open multiple such institutions across the state, especially when students are spread out. A more practical approach would be to establish resource centres across the state. Simply providing infrastructure isn’t enough; we need trained staff, assistive technology, and disability specialists for success. This proposal could limit students' academic and career choices, violating their fundamental rights under the Indian Constitution. It also contradicts the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which mandates inclusion at all levels.

As per Kothari and the XRCVC team, the proposed university would also give a blow to the psychological make-up of persons with disabilities, as on one hand, society will neglect them on the maxim of “Out of sight, out of mind” and on another hand, the disabled themselves would be falsely expecting life opportunities, which cannot and should not be encouraged."

Address specific needs

TEACH (Training and Educational Centre for Hearing Impaired) is a Mumbai-based charitable trust dedicated to ensuring higher education for hearing-impaired students. Aman Sharma, co-founder of TEACH, said, “Bringing together a classroom of students with various disabilities can create confusion. Each disability requires a unique approach to teaching and learning. Simply grouping them needs will not solve the problem."

Sharma emphasized that the goal should be to establish specialized centres or institutes tailored to the educational needs of different types of disabilities, "This centre could also develop adaptive syllabi, addressing both inclusivity and specialized education without compromising either," he added. A professor from SNDT University said, "Setting up an independent university sounds promising, but the government must ensure that students with disabilities who prefer to study in regular colleges or universities are not denied admission under this pretext.”

The committee

A Government Resolution (GR) was issued in December 2023 to formalise this initiative. Subsequently, a 15-member expert committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Dr Muralidhar Chandekar, former Vice Chancellor of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, with the expectation that the committee would submit its report by February or March 2024.

About the report

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Murlidhar Chandekar, who heads the state-appointed 15-member committee, said, "While the report has been accepted, the further process, including implementation, is now in the hands of the ministry. They will decide on the next steps and present it to the cabinet." "Currently, no institution has adequate infrastructure for differently-abled students. Therefore, we have suggested establishing an independent university at the state level. Additionally, we have proposed the creation of multiple sub-centres across different regions. While differently-abled students currently apply to regular educational institutions, this new university will provide a unique opportunity for regular students to study alongside differently-abled peers,” he added.