Maharashtra: ‘Want DJ ban during visarjan in Mumbai, too’

Activists hail NGT’s strict guidelines for Pune; city mandals say all govt bodies should be in sync about rules

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha to a pandal from the Parel workshop. Pic/Shadab Khan

The National Green Tribunal's Pune Bench has issued new directives to curb noise pollution during the upcoming Ganesh festival in Pune, including a complete ban on the use of DJs during the visarjan processions. The decision, which comes in response to an application filed by well-known ENT surgeon and audiologist Dr Kalyani Mandke, aims to ensure strict compliance with noise regulations to protect public health and maintain order during the festivities.

Activists have called for these guidelines to be implemented in Mumbai as well, with some writing to the BMC commissioner to demand similar action. mid-day explored the feasibility and effect of such bans during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, speaking with mandals, and activists to gauge their perspectives.

The NGT order

The tribunal has mandated the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to implement real-time noise monitoring at a minimum of three locations near each Ganapati pandal. The noise levels, along with the applicable legal limits, must be prominently displayed at each pandal, accompanied by a warning message stating, “Noise levels more than noise limits are injurious to health.” The MPCB will bear the expenses for both monitoring and display arrangements.

During visarjan processions, the MPCB is also required to monitor noise levels at major traffic junctions in consultation with the police. Real-time noise levels must be displayed, here too, with the same health warning message. Additionally, the police department, in coordination with the MPCB, will determine the total capacity of loudspeakers allowed at each mandal based on their location and proximity to sensitive areas like schools, hospitals, and residential complexes. Any violations of these directives will result in the seizure of sound systems.

The use of high-noise metallic tolls is also prohibited. In cases of non-compliance, the police are instructed to initiate criminal proceedings against the offenders. Furthermore, the MPCB is directed to publish the names of violators in local newspapers and on its website within seven days of the visarjan, ensuring public access to this information for 90 days.

The NGT emphasised the importance of public awareness and has instructed the MPCB to widely publicise these directives, along with the harmful effects of high noise levels, before the start of the Ganesh festival. The order, delivered on August 30, by Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Dr Vijay Kulkarni, marks a crucial step in controlling noise pollution during Ganeshotsav festivals. The tribunal has also left the door open for any party with grievances regarding the judgment to approach the tribunal for redressal.

Activist Speak

Sumaira Abdulali, founder and convenor of Awaaz Foundation, has written to Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Sujata Saunik, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, and V M Motghare of MPCB requesting them to implement the NGT guidelines in Mumbai city. Abdulali said she has been demanding such guidelines for a long time now.

She added: “Public display of decibel levels and warning signs indicating that high noise levels are harmful to health and it is essential to ensure compliance. Awaaz Foundation has measured noise pollution in Mumbai since 2003. In 2023, the highest noise levels during the festival season were far more than permissible decibel levels in residential zones.”

What mandals said

Many Ganesh mandal members had earlier protested against rules banning loudspeakers and demanded relaxation of the restrictions, saying they should be allowed to enjoy the festival. However, later they felt that something was better than nothing and accepted the four days of relaxation. The noise rules are relaxed for the four immersion days and mandals are allowed to play loudspeakers beyond restricted hours of 10 pm.

Naresh Dahibavkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), said, “Our mandals are following all rules stipulated by the government and have been following loudspeaker and DJ rules as per the permissible limits set by MPCB.”

The secretary of a Ganesh mandal in Borivli said, “Actually, there is no coordination between the state government departments, MPCB, police, and the BMC. One agency issues guidelines and the other provides permission. If such a guideline comes into effect, the police should not permit it in the first place, nor should the BMC give a NOC without taking an undertaking from mandals.

Another Ganesh mandal president from Dadar said: “Banning DJs is unfair. DJs can be allowed on immersion days at least. Already there have been a lot of restrictions over the public address system and loudspeakers.”