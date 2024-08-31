Traffic updates to puja essentials: These platforms will elevate your Ganeshotsav experience

The app also sends notifications about roadblocks and diversions, making it a crucial tool for anyone navigating busy streets during Bappa’s visit

Representation Pic

Beat the visarjan rush

The MahaTraffic App by the Mumbai Traffic Police is indispensable during Ganeshostav, especially on visarjan days when traffic congestion is at its peak. This app offers real-time updates on traffic conditions, helping you avoid the most crowded routes and reach your destination efficiently. Additionally, you can report traffic violations or accidents, providing exact location details and photos, helping authorities respond promptly. The app also sends notifications about roadblocks and diversions, making it a crucial tool for anyone navigating busy streets during Bappa’s visit.

Available on: Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Into Ganu’s mystique



The Tanjore style painting, called Ganesha in Procession, was produced for English consumption but painted by an Indian craftsman. It was created in the late 18th-early 19th century. Pic/The British Museum

The Google Arts & Culture’s Celebrating Ganesh is an online exhibit in collaboration with the British Museum, exploring the rich symbolism and stories associated with Lord Ganesha. This exhibit deep dives into the cultural and religious significance of the Vighnaharta , showcasing high-resolution images of sculptures, paintings, and artifacts that depict the deity in various forms. Accompanied by detailed explanations, the exhibit covers popular stories like the origin of Ganesha’s elephant head and his broken tusk. It’s a perfect website for those wanting to enrich their understanding of Ganesh Chaturthi. The exhibit can be easily accessed and shared.

Website: artsandculture.google.com >> Celebrating Ganesha

Go green for Ganeshotsav

The Eco Bappa app, launched by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, can help you celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in an eco-friendly manner. This app connects users with local artisans who craft organic and biodegradable idols and decorations using sustainable materials such as clay and natural dyes.

You browse through a curated list of artisans, check their offerings, and directly contact them to place orders or inquire about products. The app also provides navigation features, helping you locate workshops or stores of these artisans, making it easier to support environmentally conscious practices.

Available on: Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Copper class

Coppre Studio is bringing back the timeless tradition of using copper in festivals with their beautifully crafted buntings and puja essentials. Made in collaboration with skilled coppersmiths from Pune, these products are not just aesthetically pleasing but also a nod to our rich cultural heritage. Copper, known for its antimicrobial properties, has been a traditional material used in religious rituals for centuries. Using these to decorate the home or community pandal adds a touch of elegance and authenticity, blending the old-world charm with modern festivities. Their puja essentials, such as diyas, kalash, and thalis enhance the spiritual ambience of celebrations. By incorporating these handcrafted items, you’re not only reviving a dying art but also creating a spiritually charged environment!

PRICE: Rs 490 onwards

To order: studiocoppre.com