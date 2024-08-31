Ganeshotsav 2024 special: Activities to make the most of the festive season in Mumbai

At: Bombay Sweet Shop » When: September 1 » Where: Byculla » Price: Rs 195 Onwards » Call :91361 92636

Lego love for Bappa

Ask your kids to show their love for this festive season brick by brick by attending the Creative Lego Ganpati Workshop by Dhara Mehta at The Kids Company, Juhu. Apart from using their creativity to their fullest, they will also connect with their culture and pay tribute to our beloved Bappa. If your child has never done this before, an experienced lego educator will be there to guide them!

Price: R1,500

When: September 1

Where: The Kids Company, Juhu

To Book: bookmyshow

Faith, Tradition, Lalbaug

Experience Ganesh Chaturthi with thousands as they line up to seek the blessings from Mumbai’s most revered Ganesh idol—the Lalbaugcha Raja, which has a 91-year legacy filled with faith, excitement and tradition.

Price: - TBA

When: September 7 to 17

Where: Lalbaug

To Book: lalbaugcharaja.com

Mann ki shanti

Looking for a spiritual way to begin this festive season? Then the ‘Ganesha Dot Art Mandala Workshop’ by the Bombay Drawing Room is the perfect activity for you. Spend three hours painting and drawing dotted Ganpati mandalas—symbols of the universe—with a touch of your own details to personalise them. Immerse in this calming experience to absorb your mind in positivity with a mandala idol of Ganesha.

Price: R2,000

When: September 1

Where: Bombay Drawing Room, BKC

To Book: bookmyshow

Bappa’s Treat

Celebrate Ganpati with a feast of flavours at Modakam in Prabhadevi, where you can savour over ten modak varieties. From the classic steamed ukadichemodak to creative fusion options, Modakam is the perfect place for devotees as well as dessert lovers.

Price: Rs 200-500

When: September 1 onwards

Where: Kamana Co-operative Society, Prabhadevi

To Book: Walk in

A playful Ganpati

Is your child a creative enthusiast? Then take them to Hamleys for an opportunity to make their own clay Ganpati idol. The different shades and decorations, and the endless opportunity to use their creativity to the fullest is a clay-morous experience they won’t forget. Celebrate this festive season in a slightly messy but engaging way. Go book your place now!

Price: Rs 600

When: September 1

Where: Hamleys At Jio World Drive, BKC

To Book: bookmyshow

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Nanasaheb Shendkar,

Utsavi Decor, Artisans for traditional and eco-friendly Ganpati makhars

AVAILABLE FOR: Buying environment-friendly and traditional Ganpati makhars and eco-friendly decoration made out of conservational paper and materials

Instagram: @utsavidecorations

Contact: 8655511100

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, so does the search for beautiful makhars—the structure that houses idols of gods and deities. While the humongous thermocol makhars look stunning, their adverse effect on nature raises questions about environmental sustainability. Fortunately, Utsavi Decor is here with an eco-citing solution—their eco-friendly Ganpati makhars!

Founded in 2001 by Nanasaheb Shendkar, the company is the first to introduce sturdy and foldable makhars made from eco-friendly paper in Maharasthra and continues to live up to its legacy even today. Shendkar believes “let’s give back to nature, what it has given to us”, a quote which glues together their traditional yet conservational Ganpati makhar creations. The decorative articles like elephants, flowers, peacocks and bird feathers add a cultural essence to their environment-friendly products.

RECOMMENDED BY: Sushil Rapatwar, Utsavi Decor’s eco-friendly makhars definitely complement the environment. My family and I use the same makhar every year because the good quality makes it recyclable. I think this eco-friendly movement started by him is ideal for Ganeshotsav mandals all over the world.