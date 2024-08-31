Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road to be partly shut for traffic from Aug 31 to Sept 2
Elderly man brutally beaten inside train on suspicion of carrying beef
Thane man arrested for kidnapping, sexually abusing 2-year-old neighbour
Vasai advocates to launch agitation on Sept 2 to demand new court building
Four Mumbai Police officials suspended for 'planting' drugs on man in Kalina
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Ganeshotsav 2024 special Activities to make the most of the festive season in Mumbai

Ganeshotsav 2024 special: Activities to make the most of the festive season in Mumbai

Updated on: 01 September,2024 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priya Rupani | mailbaug@mid-day.com

Top

At: Bombay Sweet Shop » When: September 1 » Where: Byculla » Price: Rs 195 Onwards » Call :91361 92636

Ganeshotsav 2024 special: Activities to make the most of the festive season in Mumbai

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Ganeshotsav 2024 special: Activities to make the most of the festive season in Mumbai
x
00:00

Lego love for Bappa




Ask your kids to show their love for this festive season brick by brick by attending the Creative Lego Ganpati Workshop by Dhara Mehta at The Kids Company, Juhu. Apart from using their creativity to their fullest, they will also connect with their culture and pay tribute to our beloved Bappa. If your child has never done this before, an experienced lego educator will be there to guide them!
>>>
Price: R1,500
When: September 1
Where: The Kids Company, Juhu
To Book: bookmyshow


Faith, Tradition, Lalbaug

Experience Ganesh Chaturthi with thousands as they line up to seek the blessings from Mumbai’s most revered Ganesh idol—the Lalbaugcha Raja, which has a 91-year legacy filled with faith, excitement and tradition.
>>>
Price: - TBA
When: September 7 to 17
Where: Lalbaug
To Book: lalbaugcharaja.com

Mann ki shanti

Looking for a spiritual way to begin this festive season? Then the ‘Ganesha Dot Art Mandala Workshop’ by the Bombay Drawing Room is the perfect activity for you. Spend three hours painting and drawing dotted Ganpati mandalas—symbols of the universe—with a touch of your own details to personalise them. Immerse in this calming experience to absorb your mind in positivity with a mandala idol of Ganesha.
>>>
Price: R2,000
When: September 1
Where: Bombay Drawing Room, BKC
To Book: bookmyshow

Bappa’s Treat

Celebrate Ganpati with a feast of flavours at Modakam in Prabhadevi, where you can savour over ten modak varieties. From the classic steamed ukadichemodak to creative fusion options, Modakam is the perfect place for devotees as well as dessert lovers.
>>>
Price: Rs 200-500
When: September 1 onwards 
Where: Kamana Co-operative Society, Prabhadevi
To Book: Walk in

A playful Ganpati

Is your child a creative enthusiast? Then take them to Hamleys for an opportunity to make their own clay Ganpati idol. The different shades and decorations, and the endless opportunity to use their creativity to the fullest is a clay-morous experience they won’t forget. Celebrate this festive season in a slightly messy but engaging way. Go book your place now!
>>>
Price: Rs 600
When: September 1
Where: Hamleys At Jio World Drive, BKC
To Book: bookmyshow

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Nanasaheb Shendkar,
Utsavi Decor, Artisans for traditional and eco-friendly Ganpati makhars
>>>
AVAILABLE FOR:  Buying environment-friendly and traditional Ganpati makhars and eco-friendly decoration made out of conservational paper and materials
Instagram: @utsavidecorations
Contact: 8655511100

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, so does the search for beautiful makhars—the structure that houses idols of gods and deities. While the humongous thermocol makhars look stunning, their adverse effect on nature raises questions about environmental sustainability. Fortunately, Utsavi Decor is here with an eco-citing solution—their eco-friendly Ganpati makhars!

Founded in 2001 by Nanasaheb Shendkar, the company is the first to introduce sturdy and foldable makhars made from eco-friendly paper in Maharasthra and continues to live up to its legacy even today. Shendkar believes “let’s give back to nature, what it has given to us”, a quote which glues together their traditional yet conservational Ganpati makhar creations. The decorative articles like elephants, flowers, peacocks and bird feathers add a cultural essence to their environment-friendly products.

RECOMMENDED BY: Sushil Rapatwar, Utsavi Decor’s eco-friendly makhars definitely complement the environment. My family and I use the same makhar every year because the good quality makes it recyclable. I think this eco-friendly movement started by him is ideal for Ganeshotsav mandals all over the world.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lifestyle news Sunday Mid-Day Sunday Mid-Day update Sunday Mid-Day news update Sunday Mid-Day latest update Sunday Mid-Day latest news ganpati Ganpati festival mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK