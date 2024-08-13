Speaking at a State Advisory Board meeting held at Mantralaya under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016, CM Shinde emphasised the importance of making all public spaces, including offices, schools, and hospitals, accessible to people with disabilities.

Eknath Shinde/ File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article CM Shinde calls for effective implementation of welfare schemes for persons with disabilities x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, underlined the necessity of efficiently implementing government policies meant to benefit the persons with disabilities. Speaking at a State Advisory Board meeting held at Mantralaya under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016, CM Shinde emphasised the importance of making all public spaces, including offices, schools, and hospitals, accessible to people with disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan also attended the meeting, which was presided over by CM Shinde.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed that persons with disabilities are an important part of society and that all government schemes being implemented for their welfare should be implemented effectively, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

During the meeting, CM Shinde stressed that the Department of Disability Welfare should work collaboratively with other government departments to ensure that assistance programs reach people with disabilities. He emphasised that these persons are an important part of society and should be supported through the correct implementation of relevant measures.

Vijay Waghmare, Secretary of the Department of Disability Welfare, delivered a presentation on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016, highlighting the requirements and obligations for guaranteeing the welfare of individuals with disabilities.

The government has highlighted to all ministries the need to improve accessibility in public settings, with the Chief Minister calling for immediate action to help the differently abled live dignified lives.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that offices, schools, and hospitals should be made accessible to persons with disabilities to allow them to live in public spaces. A letter has been written to all departments regarding this matter. The government has launched several projects for persons with disabilities. The Chief Minister stated that the Department of Disability Welfare should take the initiative to bring these plans to them, in collaboration with other departments, the statement from CMO further stated.

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved the establishment of breeding facilities for otters, vultures, and wild buffaloes as part of the state's wildlife conservation initiatives. The decision was made today during a meeting of the State Wildlife Board, which also included Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, many MLAs, and top government officials, according to a communiqué from the Chief Minister's Office.