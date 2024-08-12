CM Shinde stressed the importance of maintaining and preserving rare plant species in the state, and he urged the Forest Department to take proactive measures in this regard.

Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

CM Eknath Shinde approves wildlife breeding centres; expands conservation efforts in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved the creation of breeding centres for otters, vultures, and wild buffaloes as part of the state's wildlife conservation efforts. The decision was taken today during a meeting of the State Wildlife Board, which also included Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, several MLAs, and senior government officials, stated a communique from the Chief Minister's Office.

The communique issued by the CMO stated that CM Shinde particularly announced plans to establish a research and development station in Satara district's Javali forests, which are home to over 500 different endangered plant species. Shinde also emphasised the need for bamboo planting on 10 lakh hectares in the state as part of broader environmental efforts.

In addition to animal conservation, Chief Minister Shinde directed that the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, be effectively implemented throughout Maharashtra's municipal corporations, municipalities, schools, and colleges. This tree-planting effort aims to counteract global warming and raise environmental consciousness.

To further the state's efforts to assist those afflicted by human-animal conflicts, CM Shinde allowed the hiring of family members of individuals murdered in wildlife attacks as forest workers under the Forest Department. He also asked the department to provide financial support to agricultural labourers who are bitten by snakes while working in the fields through the Gopinath Munde Farmers Accident Insurance Scheme, the statement said.

To ensure that snakebite victims receive timely medical care, Chief Minister Shinde recommended the implementation of a "Clinic on Wheels" initiative that would give urgent treatment in remote areas.

The gathering included discussions about the development of breeding sites for otters in Pench, vultures in Nashik, and wild buffaloes in Gadchiroli. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that these centres would play an important role in preserving rare animal species in the state.

The board also approved four development projects in protected areas, eco-sensitive zones, and tiger corridors, demonstrating the government's commitment to balancing development and environmental protection.