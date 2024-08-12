CM Shinde highlighted the importance of focusing on key areas like agriculture, health, education, environment, infrastructure, and energy to achieve the state's goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Irrigation projects approved to improve farmers' conditions, says Maharashtra CM Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced that several irrigation projects have been approved to improve farmers' conditions, and the state is working to produce 9,200 megawatts of solar energy, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM Shinde highlighted the importance of focusing on key areas like agriculture, health, education, environment, infrastructure, and energy to achieve the state's goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

CM Shinde also launched two significant projects on Monday with support from the World Bank. The first is the Maharashtra District Growth and Institutional Capabilities Project, known as MahaSTRIDE, which aims to strengthen institutional capabilities at the district level. The project has received a funding commitment of USD 188 million from the World Bank, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the second project focuses on flood management in the Krishna-Bhima basin, particularly in Kolhapur and Sangli districts. The project, valued at USD 400 million, also has substantial World Bank backing. The initiative aims to control and mitigate flood situations in these areas.

CM Shinde also highlighted Maharashtra's progress towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy and its role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a five-trillion-dollar national economy. He encouraged 'Mitra' (an organization focused on development) to prioritize efforts related to Mumbai's infrastructure, climate change, and agricultural innovation, including support for organic farming.

Directed #MITRA to support environment, green energy, manufacturing and education approved in principle state date policy as tool to support knowledge driven district planning. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) August 12, 2024

Mitra has also been tasked with implementing new projects and policies, including developing the State Data Policy to better utilize statistical information. Partnerships with four institutions—Gokhale Institute, IIM Nagpur, IIT Mumbai, and Mumbai School of Economics—have been established to enhance knowledge and training.

CM Shinde called for increased industrial development in regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra and highlighted the need for green hydrogen initiatives and completion of key water projects to benefit the state, the statement further said.

Meanwhile Speaking at a recent meeting, CM Shinde urged that all-party discussions be held to address the Maratha quota, with a cooperative approach from all involved.

Earlier, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had stated that he had recently met CM Shinde and urged for an all-party meeting on the Maratha quota issue.