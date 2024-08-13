The incident took place near Kusumba airport in Jalgaon district

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Four police vehicles in Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's convoy rammed into each other in Jalgaon district on Tuesday afternoon but nobody was injured, police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, besides CM Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also travelling in the convoy, an official said.

The incident took place near Kusumba airport.

One of the police cars was badly damaged, an official said.

Further details will be updated.