Maharashtra: Four vehicles in Maharashtra CM's convoy crash into each other, nobody injured

Updated on: 13 August,2024 06:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident took place near Kusumba airport in Jalgaon district

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Four police vehicles in Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's convoy rammed into each other in Jalgaon district on Tuesday afternoon but nobody was injured, police said, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, besides CM Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also travelling in the convoy, an official said.



The incident took place near Kusumba airport.


One of the police cars was badly damaged, an official said.

Further details will be updated.

