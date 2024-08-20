In honour of World Senior Citizens Day, we learn from city-based organisations about meaningful ways to connect with and positively impact the lives of older adults

Senior citizens practise finger exercises to stimulate cognitive abilities

World Senior Citizens Day: Meaningful ways to bond and help older adults

Give them purpose

Sugandhi Baliga, founder, Happy2Age

Engaging with older adults in meaningful ways can not only bring immense joy to the volunteers, but it can also positively impact senior citizens' overall well-being. Encouragement and understanding from volunteers can make senior citizens feel accepted and appreciated. Celebrating occasions like birthdays and festivals, combined with engaging activities, also strengthens their sense of community. Happiness for older adults emerges from a deep sense of purpose; and by making them feel needed.

The joy of company

Niki Thakur, co-founder, Goodfellows India

As a community-focused organisation, we are dedicated to caring for the elderly affectionately known as Grandpals, and to fostering engaging activities that promote connection by creating joyful and meaningful interactions. I believe, just spending time with senior citizens would make the world a better place. Loneliness is a major contributor to depression and dementia. This highlights the need to lend an ear and build meaningful relationships. A simple conversation with older members can be a wholesome core memory for them. Music is also considered therapeutic.

Listening to music stimulates multiple senses, promoting their motor skills and sensory coordination.

Supportive steps

Maria Barretto, CEO, Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorder Society



Engaging senior citizens in activities like art and craft builds their focus

Our primary goal is to support the patients and their families by enhancing their [senior citizens'] quality of life. Remember, they need your understanding, not pity. Activities like reading books, mandala art, crosswords and conversations about current events exercises their focus and motor skills, and keeps them involved. Inclusion is essential, but unless it is practised in a positive way, it does not work.

Build a community

Shailesh Mishra, founder, Silver Innings Foundation



A volunteer helps a senior citizen create a craftwork

Simple acts of kindness, such as having a conversation or helping with groceries, can make a significant difference. Older adults benefit greatly from psychological and social care. It helps them age better and with happiness. Including them in activities like local festivals or celebrations is essential.

Having a conversation with a senior citizen in your neighbourhood, or wishing them during festivals can make them feel valued. We should also create a circle of care and check on each other regularly. We should also help seniors engage in hobbies and activities. This is the start of a new innings for them.

