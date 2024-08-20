Breaking News
World Senior Citizens Day: Meaningful ways to bond and help older adults

World Senior Citizens Day: Meaningful ways to bond and help older adults

Updated on: 21 August,2024 10:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com

In honour of World Senior Citizens Day, we learn from city-based organisations about meaningful ways to connect with and positively impact the lives of older adults

Senior citizens practise finger exercises to stimulate cognitive abilities

Give them purpose
Sugandhi Baliga, founder, Happy2Age


Engaging with older adults in meaningful ways can not only bring immense joy to the volunteers, but it can also positively impact senior citizens' overall well-being. Encouragement and understanding from volunteers can make senior citizens feel accepted and appreciated. Celebrating occasions like birthdays and festivals, combined with engaging activities, also strengthens their sense of community. Happiness for older adults emerges from a deep sense of purpose; and by making them feel needed.
Log on to @happy2age.in
Call 9820073023



The joy of company 
Niki Thakur, co-founder, Goodfellows India


As a community-focused organisation, we are dedicated to caring for the elderly affectionately known as Grandpals, and to fostering engaging activities that promote connection by creating joyful and meaningful interactions. I believe, just spending time with senior citizens would make the world a better place. Loneliness is a major contributor to depression and dementia. This highlights the need to lend an ear and build meaningful relationships. A simple conversation with older members can be a wholesome core memory for them. Music is also considered therapeutic. 
Listening to music stimulates multiple senses, promoting their motor skills and sensory coordination. 
Log on to @goodfellowsindia
Call 8779524307

Supportive steps 
Maria Barretto, CEO, Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorder Society

Engaging senior citizens in activities like art and craft builds their focus
Our primary goal is to support the patients and their families by enhancing their [senior citizens'] quality of life. Remember, they need your understanding, not pity. Activities like reading books, mandala art, crosswords and conversations about current events exercises their focus and motor skills, and keeps them involved. Inclusion is essential, but unless it is practised in a positive way, it does not work.
Log on to parkinsonssocietyindia.com 
Call 9167622905

Build a community 
Shailesh Mishra, founder, Silver Innings Foundation

A volunteer helps a senior citizen create a craftwork
Simple acts of kindness, such as having a conversation or helping with groceries, can make a significant difference. Older adults benefit greatly from psychological and social care. It helps them age better and with happiness. Including them in activities like local festivals or celebrations is essential.

Having a conversation with a senior citizen in your neighbourhood, or wishing them during festivals can make them feel valued. We should also create a circle of care and check on each other regularly. We should also help seniors engage in hobbies and activities. This is the start of a new innings for them.
Log on to @silverinnings
Call 9819819145

Lifestyle news mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai health

