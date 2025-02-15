Breaking News
Updated on: 16 February,2025 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

Hearing her cries, the family members rushed there and drove the dog away

Representation pic

The stray dog menace in Ulhasnagar continues unabated, with a six-year-old girl suffering severe injuries to her face and jaw in an attack on Thursday. She also sustained additional wounds on her ankles.


Aarushi Kanojiya, a resident of Dhasai village in Murbad taluka, Thane district, was playing alone within her house compound when a stray dog allegedly attacked her. She resisted, but suffered severe injuries.


Hearing her cries, the family members rushed there and drove the dog away. The girl was taken to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar. The hospital authorities confirmed that she was discharged yesterday. Dr Manohar Bansode, dean of Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, has meanwhile confirmed that she has been referred to JJ Hospital for plastic surgery.


Since January 1, the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, which has a specialised animal sterilisation department, has recorded at least 335 dog bite cases. On February 10 alone, 135 citizens were attacked by dogs, as previously reported by mid-day. Hospital data further revealed that in 2024, over 21,411 dog bite incidents were reported. 

ulhasnagar Stray dogs brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai

