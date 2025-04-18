“Teddy Riley produced it, but that was a butchering that I couldn’t take it. I cleared it only because it was Britney Spears, and I was thinking, Teddy Riley is doing it too, so you know(sic),” said Brown

Bobby Brown and Britney Spears

Listen to this article Bobby Brown says Britney Spears ‘butchered’ the cover of his iconic song x 00:00

Hollywood singer-songwriter Bobby Brown, who is no stranger to speaking the truth, has accused pop icon Britney Spears of butchering his song, My prerogative. Brown has expressed his displeasure with Spears’s cover of his song, My prerogative from the studio album, Don’t Be Cruel (1988).

ADVERTISEMENT

Spears’ cover served as the single to her first greatest hits album, Greatest Hits: My Prerogative, in 2004.

“Britney Spears butchered My prerogative,” Brown told on a podcast. As per reports, Brown was asked what he believed was the best use of sampling from another artiste using his music in the podcast. “I don’t think they did it justice to any of the samples that they have done to my songs,” Brown said in response.

“Teddy Riley produced it, but that was a butchering that I couldn’t take it. I cleared it only because it was Britney Spears, and I was thinking, Teddy Riley is doing it too, so you know(sic),” said Brown.

The songwriter explained this was a lesson to him to listen to samples before clearing or allowing others to use his music. “I gotta hear it [in order for it to be cleared] because you don’t know what these kids will say these days. These kids say some s*** that you don’t want your song associated with it.”

Released in the midst of Spears’ hiatus, Greatest Hits: My Prerogative differs from the original version with added synthesizers, drums and a modern R&B flow. Spears also switched up the pronouns to be from a female’s perspective and included a introduction saying, “People can take everything away from you. But they can never take away your truth. But the question is, can you handle mine?”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever