A man and a child remain missing following a collision between a Navy craft and a ferry off Mumbai's coast. Thirteen people died, and 98 were rescued, as search operations by the Navy and Coast Guard continue.

A man and a child remain missing more than 24 hours after a tragic collision between a Navy craft undergoing engine trials and a passenger ferry near Mumbai's coastline, police confirmed on Thursday. Of the 113 people aboard the two vessels, 13 lost their lives, while 98, including two injured, were rescued, as per PTI reports.

Authorities have identified the missing individuals as 43-year-old Hansraj Bhati and seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan. A joint search operation involving the Navy and the Coast Guard is underway to locate them, officials said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', carrying over 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, was struck by a Navy vessel conducting engine trials. Among the 13 fatalities were a Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, according to police and PTI updates.

The impact of the collision caused chaos aboard the ferry, with passengers thrown into the water. Emergency rescue efforts, involving the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and local agencies, were launched promptly. Divers, helicopters, and specialised rescue boats were deployed to recover victims and bring survivors to safety.

The injured passengers were taken to multiple hospitals in Mumbai for treatment, including JJ Hospital, GT Hospital, and private facilities. As of Thursday, several survivors have been discharged after receiving medical care, while a few remain hospitalised.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision was sudden and left little time for passengers to react. Survivors recounted moments of panic and desperation as they scrambled to stay afloat or clung to debris in the sea.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. Preliminary inquiries suggest potential lapses in communication and navigation protocols. Officials have assured that stringent measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Navy in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police, the PRO said. Four naval helicopters, 11 naval craft, one Coast Guard boat and three Marine Police boats were deployed in the rescue operation.

The survivors rescued by the Navy and civil craft in the area have been transferred to jetties and hospitals in the vicinity.