In a tragic Mumbai ferry accident, first responders recount the horrifying scene they encountered as they rescued passengers from a capsized boat. Thirteen people lost their lives and 99 were rescued.

The drivers of several boats, who were among the first to reach the site of the devastating ferry collision off the Mumbai coast, have described the tragic scene as one of the most horrifying they have ever witnessed. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, claimed the lives of 13 people and saw 99 others rescued.

The collision took place when a Navy craft, undergoing engine trials, lost control and collided with a passenger ferry carrying tourists from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a well-known tourist destination. First responders, including boat drivers, arrived at the scene amidst chaos, with people screaming and crying for help.

Arif Bamane, the driver of the Mumbai Port Trust (MBPT) pilot boat Poorva, recounted the tragic event, saying, “When we reached there, the situation was tragic and completely chaotic. People were screaming for help, and some were crying.” He added that their first priority was to rescue women and children from the distressed ferry.

According to Bamane, a fishing trawler and another tourist boat had already reached the scene before his team. The MBPT boat had just four crew members aboard, but they acted quickly to rescue as many passengers as they could. Among the distressed individuals were three to four foreigners who were calling for help. Bamane and his team managed to rescue approximately 20-25 people, who were then transferred to naval boats.

With 18 years of experience as a boat driver, Bamane explained that while he had participated in small-scale rescues in the past, this incident was unlike anything he had encountered before. “This is the biggest rescue operation that I have seen so far,” he said. Bamane recalled an especially harrowing moment when a small girl was found lying motionless after water had entered her lungs. His team performed chest compressions and managed to revive her, bringing her breathing back to normal.

Iqbal Gothekar, the driver of a small tourist boat, also arrived shortly after the accident. Gothekar, who has been a boat driver since 2004, said he witnessed people on the capsized boat frantically waving their hands for help. His boat rescued 16 people, who were then brought safely back to the Gateway of India and handed over to the police.

Gothekar, too, expressed shock at the scale of the tragedy, stating, “In my career, I have never witnessed such an incident.” The capsized boat, which had a capacity for 80 people, had departed from the Gateway of India about 45 minutes prior to the collision. The accident occurred near Butcher Island, leaving a lasting impact on all who were involved in the rescue efforts.

As per PTI, the authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident, and rescue operations continue to provide assistance to those affected.