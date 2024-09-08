‘Mumbai Coastal Road to be smoother’

As citizens tear into civic body for ‘potholes’ on prestigious road, officials say project yet to be completed

The mastic patches, which render the Coastal Road uneven and make for bumpy rides

Motorists expressed disappointment with the authorities over the emergence of patches on the newly constructed Coastal Road, after a video capturing a bumpy ride from Mahalaxmi to Worli went viral on social media on Saturday. Netizen @EternalDrift, who shared the clip, along with photos, posted, “Mumbai’s $2B Coastal Road Project already showing cracks and patches! Is this the future of our infrastructure? Taxpayer money deserves better accountability (sic).”

The social media user later posted, “We need serious, independent, investigations and lawsuits. Without that, the government is totally complacent. No accountability.” Civic Activist Zoru Bhathena said he had witnessed the same thing while travelling between Chowpatty and Worli. The cost of the 10.5-km stretch is Rs 13,983 crore and the project began in October 2018.



The first phase of the Coastal Road, between Worli and Nariman Point, was opened for traffic in March 2024. FILE PIC/ASHISH RAJE

After witnessing many delays, the first phase of the Coastal Road, between Worli and Nariman Point, was opened for traffic in March 2024 while the second became operational in July. Connector work between Coastal Road and Bandra Worli Sea Link is in the final stage.

Official Speak

“Generally, asphalt is laid during the non-monsoon period, and healing is done subject to traffic flow. The northbound stretch was asphalted just before the monsoon but was subjected to heavy rains. There was not enough time for healing,” said a BMC official.

“As a preventive measure, mastic asphalt was applied to prevent the formation of potholes. This is an additional protective layer only for the monsoon period. Asphalt will be reapplied on these local patches immediately after the monsoon,” the official added.

Rs 13,983 cr

Cost of Coastal Road