The 48-year-old man, an employee of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, his wife Geeta and others have been named in an FIR related to the alleged attack

A Maharashtra government employee accused of attacking a Marathi-speaking family at Kalyan in Thane district surrendered before police on Friday, a senior officer said, reported the PTI.

Akhilesh Shukla (48), an employee of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), his wife Geeta (45) and others have been named in an FIR related to the alleged attack on the family, their neighbour, on December 18 after an argument.

Akhilesh Shukla surrendered before the Khadakpada police, senior inspector Aamarnath Waghmode said, according to the PTI.

"We will trace the other accused," said the police.

Meanwhile, before surrendering, Shukla posted a video on social media in which he claimed his wife was beaten up by family members of the victims.

The police have registered a case against Shukla and his wife Geeta (45) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 189 (2) (3) and (5) (unlawful assembly) and others.

According to police, the attack took place around 8.45 pm on December 18, and the accused as well as the victims live on the same floor of a building in Kalyan.

As per the FIR, the victim saw Shukla quarrelling with one of their neighbours over lighting of an incense stick. The victim asked Shukla to maintain peace and not to abuse and insult the entire Marathi-speaking community.

The accused couple got angry on hearing this and beat up the victim and his wife with the help of eight to ten others. They attacked the male victim using some sharp weapon, iron rod, pipes and wooden sticks, and inflicted wounds on his arms, legs and face. The accused also molested his wife and threatened the couple, it added.

Insult of Marathi people will not be tolerated: Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that insult of Marathi people will not be tolerated in the state, reported the PTI.

Action has been taken against the accused and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made an elaborate statement in the legislative council over the issue, he told reporters here.

"Marathi 'asmita' (pride) will be protected and insult of Marathi people will not be tolerated," said the Shiv Sena president, adding that late Bal Thackeray had founded the party to protect the rights of Marathi people, the news agency reported.

Asked about vandalising of the Mumbai Congress office by BJP youth wing workers on Thursday, Shinde, a former CM, said police will deal with those who take law into their hands.

"In a democracy, no one has the right to indulge in vandalism," he added.

Asked about disgruntlement of party colleagues Vijay Shivtare and Prakash Surve over non-inclusion in the new state cabinet, Shinde said they spoke out in anger earlier, but they were not sulking any longer.

Pointing to them sitting next to him, he quoted Shivtare's statement that being called a trusted aide of Eknath Shinde was more important to him than getting any post.

No one in the Shiv Sena was upset, Shinde averred, adding, "We will continue to work as a family."

Earlier in the day, Shinde held a meeting with Shivtare, Prakash Surve and Narendra Bhondekar who were upset at not being included in the ministry.

(with PTI inputs)