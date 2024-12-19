Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News

Updated on: 19 December,2024 05:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The BJP workers, during the protests, were alleging that the Congress had insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

The protest outside Congress office on Thursday

A protest by BJP workers outside Congress office in Mumbai on Thursday turned violent after some of the protesters allegedly vandalised the Congress office and the cops resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowds.


The BJP workers, during the protests, were alleging that the Congress had insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.


The protest, organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha, became violent, allegedly leading to clashes with the police.


The protestors gathered outside the Mumbai Congress office, demanding action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

As the demonstration turned chaotic, the Mumbai Police used force to control the situation, resorting to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

The protestors allegedly the glasses on the doors of the Congress office near Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

"Around 20 to 25 BJP workers were part of the protest. The police detained some of them and took them to the Azad Maidan police station. After the incident, the remaining protestors were dispersed, and the situation was brought under control," an official said.

Further details will be updated.

(With inputs from Diwakar Sharma and Samiullah Khan)

