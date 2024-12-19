The BJP workers, during the protests, were alleging that the Congress had insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

The protest outside Congress office on Thursday

Listen to this article Mumbai: BJP workers protest outside Congress office turns violent, cops lathicharge to disperse crowds x 00:00

A protest by BJP workers outside Congress office in Mumbai on Thursday turned violent after some of the protesters allegedly vandalised the Congress office and the cops resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP workers, during the protests, were alleging that the Congress had insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The protest, organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha, became violent, allegedly leading to clashes with the police.

The protestors gathered outside the Mumbai Congress office, demanding action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

As the demonstration turned chaotic, the Mumbai Police used force to control the situation, resorting to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Mumbai Police lathi-charged BJP Yuva Morcha workers protesting outside the Congress office against Rahul Gandhi. The protest turned violent, shattering glass doors. Around 20-25 protesters were dispersed, with several detained and taken to Azad Maidan police station.



By:… pic.twitter.com/ASN2K19QEs — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 19, 2024

The protestors allegedly the glasses on the doors of the Congress office near Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

"Around 20 to 25 BJP workers were part of the protest. The police detained some of them and took them to the Azad Maidan police station. After the incident, the remaining protestors were dispersed, and the situation was brought under control," an official said.

Further details will be updated.

(With inputs from Diwakar Sharma and Samiullah Khan)