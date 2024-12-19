The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article NDA MPs file police complaint against Rahul Gandhi over 'Parliament scuffle' x 00:00

Three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, have filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being involved in "physical assault and incitement" during a 'scuffle at Parliament', an officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thakur and Swaraj, accompanied by a TDP MP, gave the met the officers at the Parliament Street Police Station and gave a written complaint.

"We have filed a complaint against Mr Rahul Gandhi for physical assault and incitement," Thakur told media, outside the police station.

Earlier in the day, a face-off at the Parliament entry steps between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the melee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Sarangi and Rajput and enquired about their health after they sustained injuries in the Parliament complex, sources said.

A senior officer said police have received the complaint and are looking into it.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever