Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Passenger arriving from Bangkok held with marijuana Rs 556 crore

Updated on: 17 December,2024 10:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The seizure was made on the night of December 16-17 based on profiling and specific intelligence inputs, an official said

Representational Pic/File

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Tuesday said that the officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai made a major breakthrough in anti-narcotics operations.


The officials said that a team of AIU seized around 5.565 kilograms of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana) with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 5.56 crore.


The seizure was made on the night of December 16-17 based on profiling and specific intelligence inputs, the officials said.


The passenger, arriving from Bangkok, was intercepted at the airport, leading to the recovery of the contraband, the said.

The weed was cleverly concealed within food packets in the passenger’s baggage using plastic materials, the AIU said.

The passenger has been arrested under the NDPS Act of 1985, and further investigation is underway.

