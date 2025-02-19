MMRDA secures Rs 7,326 cr loan for Orange Gate-Marine Drive Tunnel to ease traffic in South Mumbai

According to MMRDA officials, it has successfully secured financial closure for the Underground Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Road, with 7326 crores sanctioned by Union Bank of India

What can be termed as an important update regarding the Orange Gate - Marine Drive underground tunnel road project that will help in solving the traffic issue in south Mumbai, MMRDA has secured Rs 7326 Crore Loan for the tunnel at a Competitive Rate of Interest (ROI).

According to MMRDA officials, it has successfully secured financial closure for the Underground Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Road, with 7326 crores sanctioned by Union Bank of India, Large Corporate Branch, Mumbai.

Project Highlights: 9.2 km underground coastal route seamlessly linking Orange Gate (Eastern Freeway) to Marine Drive Coastal Road

There will also be a 6.52 km twin-tunnel system with dedicated emergency lanes for enhanced safety. The project will help in strengthening east-west connectivity and creating a ring route for South Mumbai.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, signed the agreement about the same. Senior MMRDA officials including Additional Commissioners Vikram Kumar and Ashwin Mudgal, Joint Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma, and MMMOCL MD Rubal Agarwal, Financial Advisor Ankush Nawale were also present for this.

This tunnel will provide a traffic-free route between the Orange Gate at Eastern Freeway and Marine Drive, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel times.

The Eastern Freeway, connecting Mankhurd to Chembur Junction and Orange Gate on P'Dimello Road, has significantly improved transportation to South Mumbai. However, the increased traffic at Orange Gate has become a challenge for the Mumbai Port Trust and the Main Post Office square on P'Dimello Marg. To address these issues and create a seamless road-based transit system, the MMRDA plans to construct a 9.23 km corridor that will link the Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to the coastal road at Marine Drive.

The project includes a 6.52 km twin-tube underground tunnel, with each tunnel accommodating 2+2 traffic lanes, 1+1 emergency lanes, and pedestrian walkways. The project entails constructing a viaduct for vehicle access at the Eastern Freeway Orange Gate, open cuts, and access roads on both sides of the corridor. The left-side tunnel will pass beneath the seaway and resurface after B. D. Somani Chowk. This project is planned by considering the safety of the underground Mumbai Metro line-3 project. For which the depth of the tunnel will be about 40 m from the ground level, ensuring it doesn't obstruct the central rail or high-rise building foundations. Safety measures are paramount, given the project's proximity to heritage sites and densely populated areas in South Mumbai.