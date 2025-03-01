Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to lay foundation stone for ‘Parivahan Bhavan’ on March 2: Pratap Sarnaik

The Transport Department of the erstwhile Mumbai State was established on March 1, 1940, to regulate road traffic, and the day is commemorated as "Transport Day"

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

The groundbreaking ceremony for "Parivahan Bhavan," the new headquarters of the Maharashtra Transport Department, will take place on March 2 at 2 PM. The foundation stone will be laid by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, announced Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The Transport Department of the erstwhile Mumbai State was established on March 1, 1940, to regulate road traffic, and the day is commemorated as "Transport Day." To mark this occasion, the state government is set to begin construction on the four-storey Parivahan Bhavan at Sir Pochkhanwala Marg, Worli, Mumbai. The new building will span 12,800 square meters and will include a four-storey underground parking system, accommodating 150 four-wheelers at a time. The project is expected to be completed in two and a half years.

Interestingly, despite contributing a substantial Rs 15,000 crore annually to the state’s revenue, the Transport Department has functioned out of a rented building for the past 85 years. After assuming charge, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik made it a priority to secure a dedicated headquarters for the department. His consistent efforts have finally materialized, with Chief Minister Fadnavis set to lay the foundation stone for Parivahan Bhavan this Sunday.

The new headquarters is expected to streamline the operations of the Transport Department, providing better facilities for staff and the public while marking a significant milestone in Maharashtra’s transport infrastructure development.

Maharashtra govt sets up deputy RTO in Mira Bhayander

The Maharashtra government on Friday set up a Deputy Regional Transport Office in Mira Bhayander area in Thane district with vehicle registration code MH-58, an official said.

The government resolution (GR) issued in this regard directed the state transport commissioner to scout for land for the complex, allocate an interceptor vehicle as well as oversee staffing requirements for licensing, registration and taxation.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, who is an MLA from Thane district, said the new Deputy RTO complex will come up in Uttan and will be of great help to people of Mira Bhayander.

With this, the number of deputy RTO offices in Maharashtra will rise to 34 from 33, apart from 24 RTOs, officials said.

"The number of such offices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region has touched 11, comprising six RTOs and five deputy RTOs," he said.

In October last year, deputy RTOs were created in Khamgaon in Buldhana district and Vaijapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The state government also set up five deputy RTO offices in Ichalkaranji (MH51), Chalisgaon (MH52), Phaltan (MH53), Bhadgaon (MH54) and Udgir (MH-55).