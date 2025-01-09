Merely installing CCTV cameras serves no purpose

Throughout the investigation, not one CCTV camera captured the shooter’s face or the bike’s registration number or number plate

A screengrab of poor-quality CCTV footage of the alleged shooters

The police said the suspects involved in the recent shooting of a garbage contractor in Navi Mumbai zoomed past 100 to 150 CCTV cameras during their escape. However, due to poor maintenance of the devices, the authorities haven’t been able to obtain clear footage of the motorcycle or its riders, hampering the investigation.

This edit space has sporadically stressed that surveillance in this day and age is non-negotiable. Cameras on our streets help in crime detection among other things. While the police nab the accused, it is cameras or the ‘third umpire’ that serve as eyes on the road and help the authorities track the accused. They are now an invaluable adjunct and resource in investigations.

We must have cameras that are in excellent condition. Simply stating that areas are under CCTV surveillance is not enough.

Those in charge must also have thorough checks to see if the equipment is working well and the footage is clear. Without decent-quality visuals, we may as well not have the cameras stationed anywhere at all because it is as good as not having surveillance in the first place.

Then, the authorities must ensure that the cameras used are being upscaled or are the latest models so that they meet global standards.

There are reports where police are quoted as saying that CCTV cameras gave them clues during investigations or the suspect was nabbed due to them. This, then, shows us how cameras have become absolutely vital ‘urban furniture’ so to speak. Regular checks are necessary to ensure functionality and accurate, discernible footage. The task does not begin and end with installation.