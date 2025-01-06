Police identify mastermind behind firing carried out by two bike-borne assailants; shooter yet to be arrested

A screengrab from CCTV footage of the incident on Friday

The firing incident that occurred in Navi Mumbai’s Sanpada on Friday morning stemmed from a conflict between two contractors vying for a contract with the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC)’s garbage disposal department, the police investigation into the matter revealed.

Under the APMC’s contract system, the garbage disposal and collection department operates through an outsourcing model. The APMC assigns garbage collection, transportation and disposal responsibilities to private contractors through a tendering process. These contractors are responsible for providing the necessary manpower, equipment and vehicles to manage waste efficiently within the APMC premises.

The contract system operates under the private-public partnership (PPP) model, where the APMC handles an internal contract for a three-year period. In the case of Rajaram Thoke, a garbage contractor who was shot at by two unidentified assailants on a motorbike, an earlier police investigation uncovered that he had several rivals within his professional network. It has now emerged that these rivals included contractors competing with Thoke for the same contract.



The spot at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai where Rajaram Thoke was shot. Pics/Faizan Khan

According to police sources, like Thoke, other individuals were also vying for the same contract. However, Thoke’s experience and strong performance in the past made him an eligible candidate for the job. The shooter, presumably a rival, also sought the same eight-year contract, which offers a payment ranging between Rs 2.34 crore and Rs 2.92 crore, revealed police sources.

While the ‘rival’ remains at large, police have identified the individual behind orchestrating the firing, though the shooter has not been arrested yet. “The man will be arrested in no time,” said a police officer privy to the investigation, confirming that the shooter is still unknown to them.

Meanwhile, Thoke, who remains in a private hospital receiving treatment, has given his statement to the police. “According to Thoke’s statement, he had no idea who could have shot him or why,” said another police officer. “His statement did not provide any clues about the shooter or who might have wanted him dead.”

The search for the two assailants continues, police said, with expectations of a breakthrough soon. Thoke, a Ghatkopar resident, had travelled to Navi Mumbai’s Sanpada on Friday morning. Around 9.30 am, before heading to the APMC ward office for work, he briefly stopped at a tea stall near D-Mart. Sitting inside his car, he ordered a “cutting chai”.

While he was sipping his tea, the assailants fired five rounds at him, with the pillion rider shooting four times, hitting Thoke in his abdomen, leg and hand. The police have formed five dedicated teams to investigate the case. The Sanpada police, along with the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, are jointly handling the investigation.