Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Man sets his motorcycle on fire after being caught in drink and drive in Vasai

Updated on: 10 October,2024 07:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

The cops claimed that he was allegedly riding his bike in an inebriated condition following which officials clamped the rear wheel of his vehicle and asked him to produce the papers of the bike

The motorcycle at a traffic police chowkie in Vasai. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 30-year-old man set his motorcycle on fire in Vasai area of Palghar district in Maharashtra after he was caught in a drunk-driving case on Thursday afternoon.


The man has been identified as Ravi Swami Nair, a bus driver by profession and a resident of Vasai.


“The man was riding his two-wheeler in an inebriated condition. So, we confiscated his motorcycle, clamped its wheel, and asked him to get the RC book of the vehicle,” said senior traffic inspector Mahesh Shettye in the Vasai division.


After the cops clamped the rear wheel, Nair became furious, according to a source in the traffic division.

“He pulled out a matchbox from his pocket, removed the petrol pipe from his bike, and set the bike on fire,” said a traffic police officer.

“The flames engulfed the bike within minutes before we could rush to douse it. By the time we arrived, the bike had turned to ashes,” said the officer.

The Vasai traffic officials has informed their counterparts in Manikpur police for the further course of action in the matter. Nair has been detained by the police, the official said.

