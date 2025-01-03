Breaking News
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace

Updated on: 03 January,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Accused ensured girl was alone before assault, raped her again after she didn’t complain about first incident

The girl was first raped on December 31 and again the following day. Representation pic

The police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl at an offset printing company in the Valiv area of Vasai East for days. The accused has been identified as Pradeep Prajapati, who worked in the same company where the minor girl also worked along with her father.


“On December 31, Prajapati sent the minor’s father outside and asked the girl to stay back citing some complaint against her he wanted to discuss. Once they were alone, he forced himself upon her and raped her,” said an officer privy to the investigation.


According to the officer, the 6-year-old girl didn’t tell anyone about the incident. “This encouraged Prajapati to commit the crime again the next day. After the girl arrived at work on January 1, Prajapati took her to the terrace of the building and raped her again,” the officer said. This time, the minor informed her father and later approached Valiv police station, where the cops recorded her statement and registered an FIR.


Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pournima Chougule Shringi confirmed that the accused had been arrested. “We have registered an FIR under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Prajapati has been arrested as we investigate the case further,” she said.

