Crass remarks by Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons

Teams of Mumbai and Assam police on Friday visited the residence of podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in as part of a probe into his controversial remarks made on a YouTube show, but found his flat locked, an officer said.

The remarks by Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons.

"The Mumbai Police, who have initiated an inquiry in connection with Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks, on Friday went to his flat in Versova area, but found it locked," an officer said.

According to news agency PTI, Allahbadia had been asked to remain present at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai on Thursday in connection with the probe into the 'India's Got Latent' row. But after he failed to appear, the police issued a second summons, asking him to appear on Friday, he said.

The podcaster had requested the Khar Police that his statement be recorded at his residence, but his request was turned down, he added.

Meanwhile, an Assam Police team also wants to question Allahbadia in a case registered in Guwahati on a complaint by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show, he said.

Samay Raina asked to appear before cops in the next five days

"Accordingly, teams of the Mumbai and Assam police went to Allahbadia's flat in Versova this morning, but found it locked. Both the police teams then returned to Khar police station," the police official said.

The case in Guwahati was registered on Monday, PTI reported. Besides Allahbadia and Raina, the others named in the 'India's Got Latent' row in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

The Assam Police team on Thursday met the Maharashtra Cyber Department officials over the case.

The Mumbai Police as well as the cyber department, who are conducting separate probes into the remarks, have also asked Raina to appear before them in the next five days, PTI reported.

Khar police cops have so far recorded the statements of seven persons, including Makhija, Chanchalani and Allahbadia's manager, on a complaint filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary. But the city police have not registered any first information report (FIR) in this connection so far.

The Mumbai Police also recorded the statement of Pratham Sagar, the video editor of 'India's Got Latent' show, an officer said.

The Maharashtra Cyber has so far summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with a case registered by it in this connection. They include those who participated in the show. On Thursday, actor and film personality Raghu Ram recorded his statement with the agency. He was on the judges panel of Raina's show.

