Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Maharashtras Bhiwandi no injuries reported

Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; no injuries reported

Updated on: 19 February,2025 07:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The fire caused a widespread destruction of stored goods, including perfumes and cardboards, the civic officials said

Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; no injuries reported

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; no injuries reported
x
00:00

A massive fire broke out at a logistics company godown in Bhiwandi town of Thane district in Maharashtra on Wednesday, no injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said.


The fire caused a widespread destruction of stored goods, including perfumes and cardboards, the civic officials said.


The blaze, whose cause was not yet known, started at around 4:30 am at the godown located near Yevai Naka on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, said the officials of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC), according to the PTI.


No casualties were reported, but firefighters battled the flames for several hours before bringing them under control by 1 pm, they said.

Goods stored in the warehouse, including perfumes, body sprays, HDPE granules (a type of thermoplastic polymer made from petroleum and used for plastic manufacturing) and cardboards were gutted in the blaze, said the officials.

According to eyewitnesses, flames were visible from a distance of several km, and a foul smell emanated from the site due to the burning of chemicals and plastics, as per the PTI.

The residents in the vicinity reported that thick, black smoke filled the air.

Before firefighters could arrive, the warehouse structure collapsed, bringing down the tin roof, which further complicated firefighting efforts, said the officials.

Two fire engines, each one from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Fire Services and the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), reached the spot on time and began a fire-fighting operation .

They had to battle heavy odds, including a water shortage and limited access to resources, the officials said, reported the PTI.

The collapse of the structure and intense heat made it extremely challenging to contain the blaze, according to the officials.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Authorities are now assessing the extent of the damage, which is expected to be substantial, given the flammable materials stored in the warehouse.

The fire department officials has urged businesses in the area to review fire safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bhiwandi Fire mumbai news thane maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK