The fire caused a widespread destruction of stored goods, including perfumes and cardboards, the civic officials said

A massive fire broke out at a logistics company godown in Bhiwandi town of Thane district in Maharashtra on Wednesday, no injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said.

The blaze, whose cause was not yet known, started at around 4:30 am at the godown located near Yevai Naka on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, said the officials of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC), according to the PTI.

No casualties were reported, but firefighters battled the flames for several hours before bringing them under control by 1 pm, they said.

Goods stored in the warehouse, including perfumes, body sprays, HDPE granules (a type of thermoplastic polymer made from petroleum and used for plastic manufacturing) and cardboards were gutted in the blaze, said the officials.

According to eyewitnesses, flames were visible from a distance of several km, and a foul smell emanated from the site due to the burning of chemicals and plastics, as per the PTI.

The residents in the vicinity reported that thick, black smoke filled the air.

Before firefighters could arrive, the warehouse structure collapsed, bringing down the tin roof, which further complicated firefighting efforts, said the officials.

Two fire engines, each one from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Fire Services and the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), reached the spot on time and began a fire-fighting operation .

They had to battle heavy odds, including a water shortage and limited access to resources, the officials said, reported the PTI.

The collapse of the structure and intense heat made it extremely challenging to contain the blaze, according to the officials.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Authorities are now assessing the extent of the damage, which is expected to be substantial, given the flammable materials stored in the warehouse.

The fire department officials has urged businesses in the area to review fire safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(with PTI inputs)