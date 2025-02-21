MMRDA said it is executing metro projects in strict compliance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) while ensuring all necessary safety measures are in place

An inspection of the Mumbai Metro Line-2B at Kurla was carried out by MMRDA officials on Friday, during which local residents and activists were also present.

The Mumbai Metro Yellow Line-2B work at Kurla (West) has been going on without the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire brigade department, local residents and activists alleged on Friday.

“On Friday morning, officials from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and the Fire Department conducted an on-site inspection along with local residents. During the inspection, it was revealed that work was currently on without the mandatory fire department NOC, which is quite shocking,” local activist Anil Galgali said.

The Mumbai Metro Yellow Line-2B runs from DN Nagar (Andheri) to Mandale (Mankhurd). It is a 23.643-km-long elevated corridor with 20 stations.

The route passes through the Kurla (West) Halav Bridge area. The girder height of Metro-2B is currently 3.5 metres at Halav Bridge and fire vehicles cannot pass under it.

mid-day had earlier highlighted how the Metro rail passing over the Halav Pul had become a controversial issue for local residents.

During the inspection on Friday, MMRDA Superintendent Engineers Shrikant Jadhav, Municipal Executive Engineer Nitin Deshmukh, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sandesh Rane, Divisional Officer Pritam Sawant, Right to Information (RTI) Activist Anil Galgali, and local residents Umesh Gaikwad, Anil Mandavkar, and Prakash Chaudhary were present.

“Key demands of local residents include raising the height of the elevated metro corridor by 5 metres to ensure that there are no obstructions in the future. The adjoining road should be developed to facilitate public celebrations such as Ganeshotsav and Navratri as tall idols also pass along the bridge,” said Galgali.

A spokesperson said, “The Metro Line-2B alignment crosses Halav bridge and falls under the funnel zone of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The maximum height permissible at Halav bridge is 21.28m (above mean sea level) as per the Airport Authority of India (AAI) standards and the maximum restricted height available above Halav bridge is 3.5 metres which is as per Indian Standard Code.”

Meanwhile, in an official statement, the development authority said, "MMRDA is executing metro projects in strict compliance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) while ensuring all necessary safety measures are in place. All metro station buildings undergo rigorous inspections by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), and fire NOCs are duly obtained as per the prescribed safety requirements and specifications. In the Kurla-West area, the metro alignment crosses Halav Bridge on SCLR at the second level. Since this bridge falls within the funnel zone of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, the height of structures is restricted as per aviation safety norms. Consequently, the clearance available on Halav Bridge below the metro viaduct is 3.5m. To ensure fire safety and emergency preparedness, alternative routes for fire tenders have been identified and evaluated. A joint site visit was conducted on 21.02.2025 by officials from MMRDA, BMC, and the Fire Department to assess the situation."

During the meeting, MMRDA officials reiterated that the metro structures have been constructed strictly in accordance with the height restrictions approved by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). "As a result, any increase in the height of the metro structures is not feasible. MMRDA remains dedicated to implementing all necessary precautions and adhering to regulatory requirements to ensure the safety and seamless operation of Mumbai’s metro network," it added.