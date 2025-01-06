Interrogation of an arrested coconut seller leads DN Nagar police to his boss, who has helped several illegal Bangladeshis enter and settle in Mumbai

Badshah Rashid Khan (hooded) and the police team that nabbed him

From selling coconuts to working as a contractual labourer and security guard, 42-year-old Badshah Rashid Khan, a recently arrested illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, did a host of odd jobs over 21 years while allegedly disguising his true nationality and evading the authorities. He also allegedly assisted other illegal Bangladeshi immigrants for a fee of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 per person. According to the DN Nagar police, Khan not only arranged for his clients’ accommodation but also helped them secure jobs using forged documents.

According to the police, Khan sold coconut water in Andheri, but he also worked as a security supervisor at a prominent pharmaceutical company and as a security guard in various residential societies in Andheri. In addition, Khan was frequently hired to assist with tasks such as cutting coconuts and trees whenever required by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).



Shaikh Hannan Bishwas aka Mohammed Shahabuddin Haque, who worked under Khan

According to police sources, Khan was involved in providing shelter to Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally, charging them money for his services. “He not only arranged accommodations but also helped them secure jobs by creating forged documents such as passports and Aadhaar and PAN cards. Khan also worked with agents to obtain Indian passports for Bangladeshis, enabling them to travel abroad,” an officer said.

The downfall

This operation came to light when the police arrested one Shaikh Hannan Bishwas, 27, near Shitlamata Mandir, Andheri West in April last year. “During the investigation, the cops recovered an Indian passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card and other such documents. Cops also recovered a couple of documents, which revealed his real name was Mohammed Shahabuddin Haque, a resident of Sharsha in Bangladesh’s Jessore district,” said an officer.

Haque and other informers revealed Khan’s true identity on January 3 and under the guidance of senior officials of Zone IX, senior inspector Shahji Pawar, PSI Nagnath Kalbhande of ATC and their team raided Khan’s house in Andheri and recovered fake documents, including passports, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards and birth certificates bearing the names of various people. The birth certificate and Bangladeshi passport of Haque, who was employed by Khan and sold coconut water alongside him, were also found.



A coconut stall operated by Khan and Mohammed Shahabuddin Haque in Andheri

Khan protected Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai in exchange for money and helped them secure jobs. “He facilitated the creation of fake Indian documents with the help of various agents, enabling them to obtain Indian passports. Khan charged Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 per person for arranging for these documents. Once the passports were ready, he handed them over to agents who specialised in sending these individuals abroad.

These agents charged R7 to R8 lakh per person under the pretext of securing visas for overseas jobs. Investigations revealed that several Bangladeshi nationals are currently working abroad using Indian passports fraudulently obtained through Khan’s network,” a police officer said.

“Indian passports are in huge demand among Bangladeshi nationals looking for jobs aboard. Arab countries tend to prefer Indian workers over Bangladeshis,” said an officer who is part of the investigation team, adding, “We have not found any Bangladeshi documents belonging to Khan during the raid, but investigations reveal that he frequently travels to Bangladesh using an Indian passport.”

His parents, three brothers, wife and three children reside in Jessore. His wife reportedly visited Mumbai three months ago to meet him. Khan lived on rent in Andheri. The police have recovered documents from his residence, including a salary slip from his time at the pharmaceutical company. “Khan had left his earlier jobs and started running a coconut water shop,” an officer said. “Khan has been in police custody and further investigation is underway,” said Senior Inspector Shahji Pawar of the D N Nagar police station.

No jobs for illegal Bangladeshis: Assam CM tells industry

Industrialists have to look beyond “cheap labour”, and perform a “national duty” by not giving any jobs to illegal Bangladeshi migrants, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. Addressing a press conference here after meeting representatives of India Inc, including from the Tatas, Adani Group and Mahindra, Sarma regretted that Indian businessmen are hiring middlemen to get cheap labour from Bangladesh, where textile units are shutting down.

“Who gets the cheap labour into India? It is our own industry”, he said adding, it is a national duty not to encourage the hiring of illegal Bangladeshi migrants. “If Bangaldeshis get employment, people will keep coming. Our industry, our trade, and business have to resolve not to give any jobs to Bangladeshis where will they come from? If we have to strike, we have to strike at the roots,” the chief minister said. He said simple enquiries would reveal that the Bangladeshi workers are coming to India after closure of textile units in the neighbouring country.