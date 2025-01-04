Sources say illegal Bangladeshis and those with terror links are easily procuring legit Indian IDs and landing jobs in public and defence works, endangering national security

Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants (women and man with covered faces) who were caught by the Navi Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad in the last week of 2024

Amid rising security threats posed by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is preparing a detailed report on their unlawful entry into India. The report will outline how these immigrants procure fake Indian identities, the role of Indian agents in facilitating their shelter and employment and the networks aiding their movement. In the past month, the ATS has arrested over 40 illegal Bangladeshi nationals during a special drive. Investigators are scrutinising their entry patterns, identifying the border points they used and analysing how they managed to bypass detection by the Border Security Force (BSF).

If lapses are identified, the ATS plans to alert the BSF to tighten security measures. The report, expected to be submitted to the state government soon, will also recommend actionable steps to curb such illegal activities and enhance border vigilance. “Illegal immigrants pose a potential national security risk, as they could be exploited by anti-national elements within or outside the country. We are working to dismantle the networks facilitating their entry and integration into the country,” a senior officer of the Maharashtra ATS said.



“It has become crucial to break the chain and conduct a serious analysis, given the situation in Bangladesh, the release of several members of terror outfits and the influence of Pakistan’s ISI. The ISI may use the Bangladeshi network to carry out terror activities in India, and Mumbai has always been one of their prime targets,” the officer added.

Bangladeshi immigrants arrested by the Maharashtra ATS had obtained Indian documents, with many presenting Aadhaar cards from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas and Murshidabad. In addition to the Maharashtra ATS, Mumbai authorities arrested 278 Bangladeshi immigrants last year, registering over 190 cases, with 50 individuals deported back to Bangladesh.

“India and Bangladesh share a border of more than 4,000 km. In the past, certain areas along the border lacked fencing, relying instead on natural barriers like rivers and mountains. Those who have been deported are familiar with these locations, enabling them to re-enter India and return to their respective regions,” an officer from the Mumbai police said.

Background checks

Sources in Maharashtra ATS also revealed that several private entities working for defence establishments are being sensitised to conduct thorough background checks on their employees to ensure they are Indian citizens. This comes in the wake of a recent case where a terrorist affiliated with Babbar Khalsa International was found working as a crane operator at a Metro construction site. He was in possession of multiple fake identity cards, revealing that he had previously worked on Metro projects in Lucknow and Delhi. Furthermore, he had been employed in the construction of Mumbai’s first Metro line between Versova and Ghatkopar in 2008.

“There are existing guidelines for defence manufacturing companies, but such large firms source various equipment and raw materials from smaller companies that are not properly scrutinised. We are now working to collect all the necessary details and will submit a comprehensive report to the government, recommending more stringent guidelines. As part of the tender or contract process, we propose that a no-objection certificate (NOC) or background check be mandatory for every person associated with companies working on defence projects in Maharashtra,” the officer added.

Released extremists

ATS sources also said that their concerns followed a political upheaval in Bangladesh, which led to the release of several members of the Asadullah Bangla Team (ABT), a terror outfit, from prison. Many anti-national elements have reportedly been freed from Bangladeshi jails, raising fears that such individuals might collaborate with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIO) to exploit illegal Bangladeshi immigrants for terrorist activities in India.

Honey-trap threat

Several cases in Maharashtra have shown that PIO operatives have successfully honey-trapped individuals working in defence establishments. Such attempts by PIOs aim to extract classified information about India’s security. In light of these developments, the Maharashtra ATS, local police, and other departments concerned are working together to prevent such incidents. Special awareness sessions are being planned for employees in sensitive institutions to ensure they do not fall prey to honey traps

In December 2023, a 23-year-old apprentice working at the Mazagaon Dock was arrested by the Maharashtra ATS for allegedly sharing confidential information regarding the specific locations and names of Indian Naval ships with a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) in exchange for monetary compensation. The officials discovered that, between May and October 2023, he had been sharing sensitive information with three PIO women—Mukta Mahto, Payal Angel and Arti Sharma. These women allegedly honey-trapped him, offering monetary rewards in exchange for details about Indian Navy ship locations and movements.

Similarly, in May 2023, a senior DRDO scientist was arrested by the Maharashtra ATS for sharing highly classified defence information with a PIO after being honey-trapped. It was revealed that the scientist had exchanged these sensitive details in return for explicit photographs and sexting.