NIA conducts raids in Maharashtra detains individuals with suspected terror links

NIA conducts raids in Maharashtra, detains individuals with suspected terror links

Updated on: 12 December,2024 03:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The NIA, along with the Maharashtra ATS, has been conducting raids in Amravati, Bhiwandi, and other areas, detaining individuals suspected of having links with terrorist organisations

Representational Pic

Representational Pic

NIA conducts raids in Maharashtra, detains individuals with suspected terror links
The NIA and Maharashtra ATS have been conducting raids in Maharashtra, including areas like Amravati and Bhiwandi.


Several individuals have been detained for questioning, suspected of having links with terrorist organisations. For the past two days, the NIA has been carrying out raids in Amravati and Bhiwandi. One person has been detained from Amravati, another from Bhiwandi, and a third from Sambhajinagar.


Local police have confirmed that the NIA team is in contact with them. The NIA had identified several individuals involved in anti-national activities who had been under surveillance for a long time. Currently, the detained individuals are being questioned to ascertain their objectives, reasons for their links, potential conspiracies, and the extent of involvement of others. The NIA has yet to provide detailed information on these aspects.


Case background

In October 2024, during nationwide raids related to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) conspiracy case, the NIA arrested a JeM member and seized incriminating material.

As part of this operation, the NIA conducted raids at 26 locations across Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir, leading to the arrest of Sheikh Sultan Salahuddin Ayubi alias Ayubi. He was arrested for his role in the conspiracy case in Delhi. During the searches, the NIA recovered objectionable documents, electronic devices, pamphlets, and magazines. The suspects were actively involved in radicalising individuals linked to JeM, spreading terrorist propaganda, and recruiting youth into JeM-inspired organisations.

The investigation revealed that the suspects were working to incite young people across India to carry out violent terrorist attacks. Earlier, the NIA had conducted searches at premises located in Golpara (Assam), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Jalna (Maharashtra), Malegaon (Maharashtra), Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi, Baramulla (Jammu & Kashmir), Pulwama (Jammu & Kashmir), and Ramban (Jammu & Kashmir).

National Investigation Agency maharashtra bhiwandi amravati mumbai news

