The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at 19 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and another state to investigate a Jaish-e-Mohammed conspiracy aimed at radicalising youth and spreading terror in India

File Pic

Listen to this article NIA raids 19 locations in Jaish-e-Mohammed conspiracy probe targeting youth radicalisation x 00:00

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out extensive searches on Thursday at 19 locations across three states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its ongoing probe into an alleged conspiracy by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to radicalise youths and spread terror activities in India, according to PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counter-terrorism agency, which is investigating the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, targeted areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and another state not immediately identified. The operation was launched in the early hours of the day.

As per PTI reports, significant focus was placed on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where raids were conducted in multiple districts, including Anantnag, Baramulla, and Budgam. In the Anantnag district, searches were carried out in the Bamzoo Mattan locality, while Kreeri in Baramulla and Khansahib in Budgam were also key sites of the investigation. These areas are considered sensitive due to their past linkages to extremist activities.

In Uttar Pradesh, the searches are reported to have targeted locations linked to individuals suspected of aiding or supporting the JeM network. The details of the third state where searches were conducted remain awaited.

The NIA’s probe is centred on allegations that JeM operatives based in Pakistan are engaged in a coordinated effort to radicalise Indian youths, providing them with ideological training and logistical support for carrying out terror activities. As per PTI, the raids are part of a broader effort to dismantle the financial and operational support system of the banned terrorist organisation.

The agency is said to have seized several incriminating materials, including digital evidence and documents, during the searches. These materials are being scrutinised to establish the extent of the conspiracy and the individuals involved in facilitating the activities of JeM within India.

(With inputs from PTI)