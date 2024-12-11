The case dates back to March 2018, when the Pune Police had registered an FIR following intelligence reports regarding several Bangladeshi nationals residing in the city without valid documentation

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mumbai on Wednesday sentenced three Bangladeshi nationals to five years in prison for illegally entering India and possessing counterfeit documents, reported news agency PTI.

The convicted individuals, Mohammed Habibur Rehman Habib alias Raj Jesub Mandal, Hannan Anwar Hussain Khan alias Hannan Baburali Gazi and Mohd Azarali Subhanallah alias Raja Jesub Mandal, were each fined Rs 2,000 by the NIA special court in Mumbai, as per an official statement from the agency.

The case dates back to March 2018, when the Pune Police registered a first information report (FIR) following intelligence reports regarding several Bangladeshi nationals residing in Pune without valid documentation, PTI stated.

The investigation revealed that the accused were reportedly involved in assisting members of the Ansar Bangla Team (ABT), a front organisation linked to the designated terrorist group Al Qaida.

According to PTI, following thorough investigations, the NIA filed a charge sheet against the three accused on September 7, 2018.

They faced multiple charges under various laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Foreigners Act.

The three were sentenced under section 14 of the Foreigners Act (for overstaying in India without valid documentation), section 471 of IPC (for using forged documents as genuine), and section 120-B of IPC (for conspiracy related to document forgery), stated PTI.

Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali

The Samta Nagar Police on December 7 arrested two Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly illegally crossed the border and were residing in the Kandivali area of Mumbai, an officer said.

According to the police, the accused entered India by evading border security and had been living in Kandivali, sustaining themselves through daily wage work.

Acting on a tip-off, the Samta Nagar police detained the duo near Sandeep Hotel on Akurli Road, in Kandivali (East).

The accused were identified as Robiyul Mohammed Moazzam Husain Alam, 24, and Mohammed Ridoy Hussain Miyan, 25.

During the search, mobile phones with active SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

Upon investigation, the police identified the accused as residents of Bildora in Mymensingh District of Bangladesh.

The two have been charged under various sections of the Foreigners Act and the police are conducting further inquiries.

(With inputs from PTI)