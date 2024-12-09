Two trainee pilots from Redbird Flight Training Academy died and two others were injured after their car crashed into a tree in Pune district. The accident occurred due to drunk driving early on Monday morning

Two trainee pilots tragically lost their lives and two others were injured in a car accident that occurred in Pune district, Maharashtra, in the early hours of Monday. The victims, identified as Takshu Sharma and Aditya Kanase, both aged 21, were associated with Redbird Flight Training Academy in Baramati.

The incident took place around 3:30 am on the Baramati-Bhigwan Road when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree. Police have indicated that the accident was caused by drunk driving. According to officials, the group had been celebrating at a small party before deciding to go for a drive.

The vehicle, an SUV, was reportedly speeding towards Bhigwan when the driver lost control at a sharp bend, causing the car to veer off the road. The impact of the collision was so intense that the vehicle became lodged against a concrete pipeline after hitting the tree. Unfortunately, the two young men in the car, Sharma and Kanase, died instantly from the force of the crash, while two other passengers, Krishna Singh and Cheshta Bishnoi, sustained serious injuries.

Sudarshan Rathod, the deputy superintendent of police for the Baramati division, confirmed that the group had consumed alcohol during the party before deciding to go on a drive. He also stated that the injured individuals, Singh and Bishnoi, are currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

The tragic accident has shocked the local community and raised concerns over the dangers of driving under the influence. The police have filed a case and are continuing their investigations into the matter.

As per PTI, the deaths of Sharma and Kanase have added to the growing list of fatalities linked to reckless driving in the region.

PTI reports that the Redbird Flight Training Academy, where the victims were training, has expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and said that it will provide assistance to the injured passengers.

This incident highlights the critical importance of road safety, especially in areas with high-speed roads and sharp turns. Local authorities have urged drivers to be cautious and avoid drinking alcohol before taking the wheel, stressing that such tragedies can be easily avoided with responsible behaviour on the roads.

(With inputs from PTI)