Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sais the two Bangladeshi nationals were sent back. (Pic/X)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested near the international border and sent back to their country, reported news agency PTI.

However, the location or the sector, from where the foreign national tried to enter India was not shared by the north eastern state CM.

In yet another successful operation of nabbing illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, two Bangladeshis were apprehended near the International border and pushed back across the border by @assampolice



"In yet another successful operation of nabbing illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, two Bangladeshis were apprehended near the International border and pushed back across the border by @assampolice," Sarma posted on X.

The foreign nationals were identified as Simu Begum and Md Ujjal, Sarma said in the post.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh, stated PTI.

Sutarkandi in Assam, Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura are the three Integrated Check Posts along India-Bangladesh border. India-Bhutan border also has one Integrated Check Post at Darranga in Assam.

Assam DGP GP Singh had earlier said all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state, stated PTI.

NIA special court in Mumbai sentences three Bangladeshis for illegal infiltration

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mumbai on Wednesday sentenced three Bangladeshi nationals to five years in prison for illegally entering India and possessing counterfeit documents, reported news agency PTI.

The convicted individuals, Mohammed Habibur Rehman Habib alias Raj Jesub Mandal, Hannan Anwar Hussain Khan alias Hannan Baburali Gazi and Mohd Azarali Subhanallah alias Raja Jesub Mandal, were each fined Rs 2,000 by the NIA special court in Mumbai, as per an official statement from the agency.

The case dates back to March 2018, when the Pune Police registered a first information report (FIR) following intelligence reports regarding several Bangladeshi nationals residing in Pune without valid documentation, PTI stated.

The investigation revealed that the accused were reportedly involved in assisting members of the Ansar Bangla Team (ABT), a front organisation linked to the designated terrorist group Al Qaida.

