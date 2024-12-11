India evacuates 75 Nationals from Syria

"The evacuees included 44 'zaireen' from Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab," the MEA said in a statement.

People gather to celebrate the fall of the government, in Manbij, Syria, on Sunday. Pic/AP

India has evacuated 75 nationals from Syria, where the rebel forces led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham wrested power, ousting Bashar al-Assad's regime.

All Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return by available commercial flights to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

"The evacuees included 44 'zaireen' from Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab," the MEA said in a statement.

"The evacuation, coordinated by the embassies of India in Damascus and Beirut, was put into effect following our assessment of the security situation and requests from Indian nationals in Syria. The Indian government accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad," the ministry added.

Further, the ministry also advised the Indian nationals in Syria to remain in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus.

"Indian nationals remaining in Syria are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID (hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in) for updates. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely," the statement stated.

The situation in Syria remains a focal point after Syrian rebels on Sunday entered Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee from the country, ending his over two-decade rule in the country.

Russia has granted asylum to Assad and his family, TASS reported citing a Kremlin source. The source confirmed that Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow and Russia has granted asylum for them, being driven by "humanitarian considerations."

Earlier on Sunday, the rebels claimed to have captured Syria's third-largest city, Homs, to the north of the country. "The tyrant Bashar al-Assad has fled," the armed opposition said in a statement.

The rebels even announced that they had entered the capital and taken control of the notorious Saydnaya Military Prison north of Damascus, CNN reported.

The report further cited the Military Operations Command's post on Telegram which read, "We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad. To the displaced all over the world, a free Syria awaits you."

