India issues travel advisory for Syria, advises Indian nationals to restrict movements

India issues travel advisory for Syria, advises Indian nationals to restrict movements

Updated on: 07 December,2024 09:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Pic/AFP

Concerned about the deteriorating situation in Syria, the Government of India put out a late-night advisory to all Indian nationals to completely "avoid all travel to Syria until further notice".


In the statement, which shared an emergency helpline number and an email ID, the Ministry of External Affairs appealed to all Indians currently in Syria to "remain in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus".


New Delhi's urgent notification also stated that "Those who can, are advised to leave (Syria) by the earliest available commercial flights." For those who cannot, the advisory asked them to "observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum."


The shared emergency helpline number is for the Indian Embassy in Damascus. It is +963 993385973. This number can also be used on WhatsApp the statement read, adding an emergency email ID - which is hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in. Updates shall be shared once the staff is contacted, the advisory stated.

