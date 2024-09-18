Breaking News
Development projects worth Rs 29,000 crore underway in Marathwada: CM Shinde
Ganesh Visarjan: 19,176 idols immersed till 9 pm on Anant Chaturdashi
Dhule: 3 killed, 6 people injured as tractor carrying Ganesh idol runs over them
IMD issues yellow alert for Marathwada and Vidarbha
Shopkeeper, two others held for beating up Mumbai cop in Byculla
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Multiple pagers explode in Lebanon and Syria What we know about the attack

Multiple pagers explode in Lebanon and Syria: What we know about the attack

Updated on: 18 September,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New York
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Hezbollah members' pagers exploded simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday, killing at least nine and injuring thousands. The Iran-backed group has accused Israel of the attacks.

Multiple pagers explode in Lebanon and Syria: What we know about the attack

Civil Defense first-responders carry a man who was wounded after his handheld pager exploded/ AP

Listen to this article
Multiple pagers explode in Lebanon and Syria: What we know about the attack
x
00:00

In a seemingly sophisticated, remote attack, pagers used by scores of Hezbollah members exploded simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday killing at least nine, including an 8-year-old girl and injuring thousands more. According to an Associated Press report, the Iran-backed militant group has accused Israel of the deadly explosions which gave signs of being a long-planned operation. 


Authorities are yet to ascertain how the attack was executed and did not reveal how were the pagers detonated, the AP report further stated. 



Here's what we know about the attack:


Why were pagers used in the Pager attack?

Reportedly, Hezbollah began using pagers to communicate after organisation leader Hassan Nasrallah previously warned the members to not carry cell phones claiming they could be used by Israel to track the group's movements.  One of the Hezbollah officials told the AP that the devices--which exploded in the Pager attack--were from a brand new group which were never used before. However, the official did not identify the brand or the supplier. 

Nicholas Reese, adjunct instructor at the Center for Global Affairs in New York University's School of Professional Studies, told AP that smartphones have a higher risk for intercepted communications in contrast to pagers. He stated that the Pager attack might force Hezbollah to change its communication strategies. 

How could sabotage cause these pagers to explode?

According to several analysts, the explosions were most likely caused by supply chain tampering. Prior to transmission to Hezbollah, relatively small explosive devices may have been put into the pagers and then remotely ignited at the same time, maybe via a radio signal. According to a former British Army bomb disposal officer, an explosive device contains five main components, three of which are already present on a pager, the AP report stated.

How long was this operation?

Reportedly, experts predicted that planning such an attack would take several months to two years. The sophistication of the attack shows that whoever is responsible has spent a long period gathering intelligence, cultivating relationships to acquire physical access to the pagers, developing technology, and establishing sources to corroborate the targets.

What triggered the explosion?

According to Elijah J Magnier, a Brussels-based veteran and top political risk analyst, the pagers worked flawlessly for six months before to the attack. What caused the explosion looked to be an error message delivered to all of the devices. Many pagers did not go off, allowing Hezbollah to check them and determine that 3 to 5 grams of extremely explosive substance were buried or incorporated in the circuitry, the AP report added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lebanon syria world news israel International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK