Updated on: 11 December,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Will leave for India along with other rescued Indian nationals once immigration and visa formalities are completed

Mehdi Hasan (circled) with other Indian nationals who were rescued and evacuated by embassy officials

Mehdi Hasan from Mumbai, who was stuck in Syria amid the civil war in the country, was on Tuesday evacuated safely and shifted to Lebanon's Beirut by the officials of the Indian Embassy in Syria. An official from the Indian Embassy in Syria told mid-day, “Hasan and other Indians were on Tuesday safely evacuated to Beirut from where they will be sent to India in a special flight.”


The official added that around 75 Indian nationals have been evacuated, with over 40 people being from Kashmir and one from Mumbai. They were all accommodated in a bus and using the road route, sent to Beirut. The group was later transferred to the Indian Embassy in Lebanon whose officials will ensure their return to India.


mid-day had contacted the Indian Embassy in Syria on Monday and was told by an official that the process of evacuation of Indians stuck in Syria is underway. “A special aircraft is being arranged for their evacuation,” the official had said, adding that the documentation of their return would be done in Beirut after which they would be travelling back to India.


South Mumbai-based Hasan works in Iraq as a tour coordinator and had visited the holy shrine of Sayyidah Zaynab in Syria for the mourning period to mark the martyrdom of Fatema Zahra—the daughter of Prophet Muhammad—when the coup took place. The Sayyidah Zaynab shrine is located in al-Sitt near the south of Damascus and it is some 10 km southwest of central Damascus. The shrine holds immense religious and emotional significance for Shia Muslims worldwide.

Hasan told mid-day, “The Indian Embassy in Syria was very helpful and quick in my evacuation. An official called me on Tuesday morning and asked me to keep all my belongings packed and my passport ready. The official gave me a landmark close to Sayyidah Zaynab from where the officials picked me up and our journey to Lebanon began.”

He added, “The airport in Syria is not in operation and hence the closest airport to get a flight is in Beirut. But there are also immigration and visa formalities to be completed before leaving for India which was being taken care of by the Indian Embassy officials. I am currently in Beirut and completing formalities.” At press time, Hasan was in Beirut, waiting to begin his journey back to Mumbai. India had on Monday said that it was monitoring the current situation in Syria.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Monday: “We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society. Our Embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security.”

