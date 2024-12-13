Three individuals suspected of having links with terrorist organisations detained

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have launched a series of raids across various locations in Maharashtra, including Amravati, Bhiwandi, and Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), over the past two days. The agency said the raids were conducted in eight states including Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of the operation across 18 locations in Maharashtra, one person has been detained from Amravati, another from Bhiwandi, and a third from Sambhaji Nagar. The individuals are suspected of having links with terrorist organisations.

The local police confirmed that the NIA is working closely with them during the investigation. The agency had identified several suspects involved in anti-national activities who had been under surveillance for an extended period. The detained individuals are currently being questioned to uncover their objectives, potential conspiracies, and the extent of involvement in any terror-related activities.

The NIA, in a statement, said “Several incriminating documents, electronic devices including mobile phones, pen drives, CDs, hard disks etc. were seized during the searches carried out at multiple locations in the states of Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Gujarat and J&K.”

“The searches were related to the close aides of an accused Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi alias Ayubi—a Jaish-e-Mohammad operative—who was arrested on account of his incriminatory role in the case. Ayubi was radicalising and recruiting youth into the Jamaat outfit inspired by JeM,” the agency stated.

Case background

The raids are connected to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) conspiracy case. In October 2024, the NIA had arrested Sheikh Sultan Salahuddin Ayubi, a member of JeM, during nationwide raids at 26 locations across India. The searches had led to the recovery of incriminating documents, electronic devices, pamphlets, and magazines. The suspects were reportedly engaged in radicalising individuals, spreading terrorist propaganda, and recruiting youth into JeM-inspired organisations.

Investigations revealed that these activities were part of efforts to incite violent terrorist attacks across India. Premises in multiple cities, including Sambhaji Nagar, Malegaon, Meerut, Saharanpur, Baramulla, Pulwama, and Ramban, were searched as part of this operation. The NIA has yet to disclose further details about the latest detentions and their connection to the larger conspiracy.