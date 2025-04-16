French striker Kylian will be key to Los Blancos overhauling massive three-goal deficit against Arsenal in quarter-final second leg tonight

Kylian Mbappe during Real Madrid’s win over Alaves recently. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Madrid need Mbappe’s magic! x 00:00

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid in search of Champions League glory, but he will need to play a key part in tonight’s game if the Los Blancos are to stage a miraculous comeback after they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

Returning from a three-goal defeat would be step further than anything Real Madrid have managed so far, but that is precisely why they tried to lure Mbappe to the club for years. The French superstar’s explosive edge gives Madrid hope of achieving what appears to be borderline impossible. “Of course we can,” said Mbappe on his way out of the Emirates last Tuesday.

The French striker, who failed to lift the Champions League trophy with Paris Saint-Germain during his seven seasons at the club, would certainly not want to see the Parisians win their first European title right after parting ways with the superstar.

Time to right the wrongs

Additionally, Mbappe will also want to make things right after being sent off in the first-half for a horror tackle against Alaves, over the weekend, risking his team’s chances of attaining a positive result — they scraped to a 1-0 win, eventually.

The Los Blancos will also be counting on their history in this competition to put Arsenal under psychological pressure at the Bernabeu. They have the pedigree and the know-how to stage fightbacks, having stunned Manchester City with a trio of late goals to win the 2022-23 semi-final 6-5 on aggregate.

They had also come back from two goals down in the 2016 quarters vs Wolfsburg.

Having already netted 33 goals in 49 games across all competitions this season, Mbappe has matched Ronaldo’s tally in his first season at the club. Tonight would be the perfect time to go past his idol’s feat.

Gunners eye elusive title

As for Arsenal, all their eggs are now in one basket as they seek to end their Champions League trophy drought.

If they were to win this tie, it would be just the third time Mikel Arteta’s appear in the semi-finals of a competition in which success has long eluded them.

