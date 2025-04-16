Passengers call out unhygienic conditions at the east access road, citing poor maintenance, illegal parking, and seasonal flooding

Leakages from the toilets of the godowns flood the access road

Wading through leaky toilets, dust, uneven, muddy roads and illegally parked trucks. This is the condition of the access road to one of Western Railway’s youngest stations, Ram Mandir Road. The new station opened just nine years ago in 2016 and has been upgraded well, but commuters complained of poor and dirty access to the south-east end of the station, with the pathway full of leaking toilets and illegal parking.

“The entire east access is all bad. There is an auto stand at the Churchgate end east entrance, but the road is full of muck and water. The water is nothing but leakages from the toilets of the godowns along the stretch. Also, the autos are all unorganised here, but it is the closest access to the highway,” Satej Kumaran, who works with an IT firm at the Silver Metropolis building near the highway.



The filthy eastern side of the station

“The makeshift toilets used by the godown staff are leaking, and the wastewater is flowing onto the road, making the area even dirtier. The place is extremely dusty and unhygienic. How can passengers be expected to come to such a filthy place? Authorities should stop allowing these vehicles, which are operating here without proper authorisation, to access the railway godown,” said Harish Kumar Thakur, a regular commuter from Laxmi Nagar.

“The condition of Ram Mandir station road has been that way for the past three years now. There are additional woes in the monsoon. Every rainy season the water rises up with little means of transportation to reach our offices. We are not asking for much, but can you please fix this road patch for our daily commute?” commuter Akash Shetty said.

WR officials said that all these things will soon be a passe as the work on Jogeshwari terminus will clear the entire area. A permanent road is planned to be built with a host of passenger amenities.

“Besides building a proper circulating area for the terminus, it will also embed access and walkways to Ram Mandir suburban station. Proper arrangements to facilitate the entry and exit to the station along with vehicle parking and auto and taxi zones have also been planned. The entry/exit of the station will be directly connected to the Western Expressway Highway, and a nearby Metro station is available at approx. 250 distance from the site,” a WR spokesperson said.