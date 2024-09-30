The speed restriction on UP and DOWN Fast lines will be removed by Wednesday morning, October 2, and the number of cancellations of suburban train services on fast lines will come down from approx. 150 services to around 67 services, the WR said

Representational Pic/File/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai: WR imposes speed restrictions over Ram Mandir-Goregaon-Malad section x 00:00

The Western Railway on Monday said that speed restrictions has been imposed over Ram Mandir-Goregaon-Malad section in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the Western Railway, while sharing the Mumbai local train updates, said that in connection with the ongoing work of 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, a speed restriction of 30 kmph has being imposed on all four lines, i.e. over UP and DOWN Slow and Fast lines between Ram Mandir - Goregaon - Malad section which has been effective from 30th September 2024.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, speed restrictions have been imposed between Ram Mandir - Goregaon - Malad section inorder to conduct the testing of the new signalling system. This speed restriction has been imposed on all four lines, i.e. over UP & DOWN Slow and Fast lines.

The speed restriction on UP & DOWN Fast lines will be removed by Wednesday morning, i.e. 2nd October, 2024 and the number of cancellations of suburban train services on Fast lines will come down from approx. 150 services to around 67 services.

Similarly, the speed restriction on UP & DOWN Slow lines will be removed by Friday morning, i.e. 4th October, 2024. The suburban services will be normalised from Friday with no cancellations during the day time, except during block periods.

Vineet further informed that the work of 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali will be completed by this weekend when the last and final major block for this work will be undertaken. Vineet added, in the initial period maximum cancellations were during the night and majorly on weekends.

Also, a brief interval was taken during the Ganpati festival to avoid inconvenience to commuters during the festive occasion. Therefore, all efforts are taken to complete the work before the onset of Navratri festival.

Western Railway's night block at Goregaon station

A major block of 04 hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Fast lines between 00:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs and a block of 1:30 hrs will be also taken on all lines between 02:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs at Goregaon during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, i.e. 1st/2nd October, 2024 in connection with the ongoing work of 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations. During the block, all Fast line local trains will run on the Slow line between Borivali and Andheri from 00:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs as well as Mail/Express trains will be delayed by 10 – 20 minutes.

Due to this block, a few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled/short terminated during the block period.