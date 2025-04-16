Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 He wasnt running fluently Bangar on MS Dhoni

IPL 2025 | "He wasn’t running fluently": Bangar on MS Dhoni

Updated on: 16 April,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  Lucknow
IANS |

Between the wickets, he wasn’t running fluently - he was struggling. But, as always, he kept his cool and stitched together that partnership

IPL 2025 |

Sanjay Bangar. Pic/Satej Shinde

Former India allrounder Sanjay Bangar reflected on MS Dhoni’s physical condition and his finishing ability after Chennai Super Kings snapped a five-match winless streak and said the wicketkeeper, despite not being in his best physical shape, pushed through and “found the strength to come out and perform.” 


MS Dhoni was not in his best physical shape. Towards the end of the innings, we saw him limping a little while collecting balls down the leg side. But he still pushed through and found the strength to come out and perform the way he did. Between the wickets, he wasn’t running fluently—he was struggling. But, as always, he kept his cool and stitched together that partnership.


“The closer it gets, the more difficult it becomes, the chances of [the opposition] making a mistake increase. That’s where Dhoni is so good—he sneaks it in towards the very end and finished the match brilliantly,” Bangar said on JioHotstar.

