NCP SP leader Anil Deshmukh says CBI registered another case against him

Updated on: 04 September,2024 04:49 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday claimed the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a new 'baseless' case against him, and attributed the 'conspiracy' to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis getting 'panicked'

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a new case against him, which he termed to be "baseless", and attributed the "conspiracy" against him to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis getting "panicked".


Deshmukh, a former state home minister, is already facing a CBI case over corruption charges. He is also booked in a case by the Enforcement Directorate.



"Another baseless case has been filed against me by the CBI. This conspiracy has started as Fadnavis has panicked after seeing the people's mandate. I am not scared at all by such threats and pressure," he said, adding that he has vowed to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party's "repressive rule".


People should contemplate how Fadnavis was indulging in "perverse and low-level" politics, the leader of the Sharad Pawar-led party said, adding that "voters put BJP in its place" in the Lok Sabha elections and now the Assembly polls were awaited. 

