Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state, particularly criticising Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Anil Deshmukh/ File Photo

Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh claimed that some senior BJP leaders are considering joining his party due to dissatisfaction with the current government's handling of issues such as unemployment, inflation, and farmers' distress in Maharashtra, reported ANI.

In an interview with ANI, Deshmukh criticised the Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena which are under the leadership of Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde respectively. He suggested that if the alliance's internal issues persist, the BJP might end up contesting future elections independently.

"Some senior BJP leaders are looking to join our side because they are dissatisfied with the government's handling of issues like unemployment, inflation, and farmers' distress in Maharashtra. The alliance between Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, and the BJP is not as strong as it should be, and if this continues, the BJP might end up contesting the elections separately from NCP and Shiv Sena," he said.

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh criticises Devendra Fadnavis

Reportedly, Deshmukh also expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state, particularly criticising Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He accused Fadnavis of focusing more on political infighting and weakening opposition parties rather than addressing crucial legislative issues. Deshmukh pointed out that the "Shakti Kanoon," a law designed to ensure swift punishment for certain crimes, has been pending with the central government for three years despite being approved by the Maharashtra Cabinet and legislature during his tenure.

"Whenever an incident like Badlapur takes place, people are outraged that the culprit should be sentenced as quickly as possible. Today, there is no provision for punishment in the law. For that, when I was the Home Minister, we had made a 'Shakti Kanoon'. Under it, we had made provision for punishment in such incidents within 24 hours. At that time, we got it approved by the Cabinet, got it passed by Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad and finally sent it to the Central Government. But this law of ours has been lying there for three years," said the NCP (SP) leader and added, "But Fadnavis, instead of focusing on this important legislation, is preoccupied with political infighting and breaking opposition parties."

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh alleges ED, I-T dept being misused

Additionally, Deshmukh accused the government of misusing agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department to target opposition leaders. He announced that NCP-SCP female leaders would protest against the government on Tuesday, wearing black armbands to draw attention to the central government's inaction, the report added.

Furthermore, Deshmukh criticised the government's attempt to provide Z+ security to NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, claiming it was an effort to monitor his activities. He noted that Pawar has refused this security arrangement.