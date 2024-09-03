The CBI laid a trap and caught accused officer red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Senior official held by CBI for demanding and accepting bribe in Nashik x 00:00

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a senior marketing officer of the Directorate of Marketing & Inspection (M/o Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt of India) of the departments Nashik Sub-office in Maharashtra while allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs one lakh from a complainant, the officials said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the CBI, a case was registered by central agency on a complaint against two accused including senior marketing officer and marketing officer, Directorate of Marketing and Inspection, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Sub-office Nashik on allegations that accused demanded undue advantage of Rs one lakh from the complainant for issuing AGMARK License for 'Govardhan Ghee' brand of his company.

"CBI laid a trap and caught accused officer red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant," an official said.

The CBI said that the the officer was arrested and produced before a court in Nashik district of Maharashtra which granted his CBI custody till September 5.

"Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused which resulted in recovery of incriminating documents. Further investigations in the matter are going on," the official said.