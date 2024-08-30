Following a threat assessment analysis by central agencies, the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) VIP security branch granted Pawar Z-plus status.

Sharad Pawar/ Sameer Markande

Sharad Pawar turns down certain aspects of Z-plus security cover

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, recently granted Z-plus security by the Centre, has reportedly turned down some of the measures suggested by security agencies.

Following a threat assessment analysis by central agencies, the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) VIP security branch granted Pawar Z-plus status. However, the 83-year-old former Maharashtra chief minister is claimed to have stated that he has not been notified of the reasons for his increased protection, reported PTI.

According to the news agency, Pawar reportedly turned down offers to put more security staff inside his Delhi home, alter his car for city travel, and have two security personnel accompany him inside his vehicle.

Z-plus security to Sharad Pawar: NCP (SP) chief agrees to raise the height of boundary walls around Delhi residence

However, he was receptive to the idea of raising the height of the boundary walls surrounding his Delhi residence as part of the increased security measures.

Pawar communicated his position to CRPF and Delhi Police representatives during a meeting on Friday. Officials from the Delhi Fire Service, the Central Public Works Department, the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the Union Home Ministry also attended the meeting, the PTI report stated further.

According to PTI's sources, the Union Home Ministry directed the CRPF to provide Z-plus protection for Pawar following the threat assessment, with 55 armed CRPF troops assigned to his security.

Z-plus security to Sharad Pawar: NCP (SP) chief's earlier question on security upgrade

NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar had previously stated that the Z-plus security cover granted to him could be an agreement to obtain "authentic information" about him, while the Maharashtra assembly elections are approaching.

Sharad Pawar received Z-plus security protection, the highest level of armed VIP security cover, on August 21. When asked about the increased protection for him, the 83-year-old politician told reporters in Navi Mumbai on August 22 that he did not know the reason for the measure.

"A home ministry official told me that the government has decided to give three persons Z-plus security and I was one of them. I asked who the other two were. I was told by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Maybe since elections are approaching, this can be an arrangement to get authentic information (about me)," he quipped.